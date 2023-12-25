Cardi B and Offset Spend Christmas Together With Their Kids After Breaking Up

Cardi B and Offset spent Christmas together with their kids, following their tumultuous breakup a couple of weeks ago.

On Monday (Dec. 25), Cardi B shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram of her kids opening their Christmas presents. In one clip, Offset is cheering on his son Wave Cephus to rip the paper off his gift. The Migos rhymer even assisted him by tearing a piece of the paper with his mysteriously bandaged hand.

Cardi can be heard in the background expressing her joy of seeing her kids opening up their gifts. The Bronx rhymer also posted a video of Kulture Kiari's reaction when she opened up her cool gifts.

In another video, which she posted on her IG feed, Cardi shows off separate Christmas trees for her two kids. Daughter Kulture had a Hello Kitty tree while Wave had a Baby Shark tree. The festive tree video can be viewed below.

In the end, Cardi B and Offset appear to have put their differences aside for the sake of their children on the most wonderful day of the year.

But that wasn't the case about two weeks ago.

Cardi B Goes Off on Offset on Social Media

After disclosing that she and Offset have separated, On Friday (Dec. 15), Cardi jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and blasted 'Set for his disloyalty and threatened to "take it there."

"@OffsetYRN you a b***h a*s n***a...and trust me imma f**kin take it there," Cardi posted, adding, "Muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn."

The Grammy Award-winning artist then took her vitriol to Instagram and slammed Offset for being deceitful.

"Cause you a f**king talk to a n***a and a muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again," Cardi said in her IG video. "And still be like, 'watch. Watch what I'm about to do. Watch what I'm about to say.' And it's so f**king sad that a n***a-yo this n***a really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl."

"You been f**king feeling yourself you b**ch a*s n***a because of your b**ch a*s album and s**t and you really been f**king been doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I motherf**king helped your a*s," she added. "Not even a f**king thank you that I got from you b**ch a*s. And it's so crazy that I gotta go to the f**king internet because whenever the f*ck I tell you something you don't take s**t seriously."

Hopefully, Cardi and Offset have reconciled and on good terms for the sake of their children.

