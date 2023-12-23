Offset Denies He Was Hanging Out With 6ix9ine’s Ex-Girlfriend Jade After Photos Surface of Them at Same Venue

Offset has denied he was hanging out with 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend Jade after photos surfaced of them partying at the same venue.

Offset Denies Being With 6ix9ine's Ex-Girlfriend After Photos Surface

Over the weekend, Offset jumped on Instagram to refute claims that he was spending time with his former fling, Rachel "Jade" Wattley, who is 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend, despite photos surfacing online of the two of them partying separately at the same venue. In response to a blog post on gossip page The Neighborhood Talk, which featured a side-by-side photo of 'Set and Jade at the same club.

The Migos rapper slid in the comment section and acknowledged that he was at the venue but left early.

"Cap. This was not my party I had a private event at coco," he wrote below. "I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins and the owner will be pulling the security footage. Tired of my name being attached to dumb s**t! No where am I near this girl[.] I can't control where ppl go it's not my party[.]"

Interestingly, Jade is one of the bartenders that Offset's wife, Cardi B, allegedly assaulted during a 2018 strip club incident. The Bronx rapper is accused of assaulting two bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, at Angels Strip Club in Queens, N.Y., on Aug. 29, 2018. The two victims claim that Card believed that Jade had slept with Offset and ordered her entourage to throw champagne bottles at them during the incident.

In September of 2022, Cardi pleaded guilty to two minor charges for her role in the incident: third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was sentenced to 15 days of community service. The original indictment included 12 charges, including two felonies. All 10 of the remaining charges were dropped.

Cardi B Publicly Slams Offset on Social Media

The alleged incriminating photos of Offset and Jade at the same club venue may explain why Cardi jumped on social media and cursed out her now ex-husband Offset for his alleged betrayal last week.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Cardi threatened to "take it there" with Offset on Dec. 15.

"@OffsetYRN you a b***h a*s n***a...and trust me imma f**kin take it there," Cardi wrote, adding, "Muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn."

The Grammy Award-winning rhymer then went on Instagram Live, where she tearfully called out 'Set for being a liar.

"Cause you a f**king talk to a n***a and a muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again," Cardi seethed. "And still be like, 'watch. Watch what I'm about to do. Watch what I'm about to say.' And it's so f**king sad that a n***a-yo this n***a really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl."

This is getting messy.

Take a look at Offset's denial and the alleged incriminating photo of 'Set and Jade at the same club below.

Look at Photos Showing Offset at a Club Where 6ix9ine's Ex-Girlfriend Jade Was At Also Partying

Read Offset's Comment Denying That He Was Hanging Out With 6ix9ine's Ex-Girlfriend Jade at the Same Venue

Offset addresses rumor that he was hanging out with 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend. theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram loading...