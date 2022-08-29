6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Tekashi, Video Appears to Show Altercation – Report

6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel "Jade" Wattley, has reportedly been arrested following an alleged physical altercation with Tekashi.

According to a report from TMZ today (Aug. 29), a fight broke out between 6ix9ine and Jade Sunday evening (Aug. 28) in Miami, with Wattley allegedly punching Tekashi. XXL has confirmed that Jade was eventually arrested on a domestic violence battery charge and is being held in the Miami-Dade County Jail on $1,500 bond.

TMZ reports that Tekashi is apparently trying to bail her out. According to information obtained by XXL, the bond has been submitted. The outlet obtained multiple videos of 6ix9ine and Jade from last night's incident, one clip of which appears to show a portion of the altercation between the two.

In the first clip, Tekashi is seen near the side of a busy street surrounded by multiple women who can be heard yelling at him. The controversial rapper began to approach them when one of the women appeared to take a swing at him with an unidentifiable object. 6ix9ine can be seen dodging it, nearly falling to the ground.

Another clip appears to show Tekashi in his neon Lamborghini with the group of women sounding the driver's side door.

Despite the multiple angles of video, it remains unclear what led to the alleged altercation in the first place.

Watch 6ix9ine and Jade's Apparent Altercation Below

For the most part, 6ix9ine has had a fairly quiet 2022. A few months ago, the rapper resurfaced in a South Florida gas station without security and told workers he was Lil Pump. Tekashi also trolled Young Thug and YSL after they were hit with a RICO case in May.