6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug After YSL Hit With RICO Charges

6ix9ine is back trolling again on social media.

On Tuesday (May 10), Tekashi jumped on his Instagram Stories and poked fun at Young Thug after his YSL crew, including Gunna, was Hit With RICO Charges by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. 6ix9ine posted a photo collage that included Thugger wearing a leopard blouse next to an image of a man who looks like Young Thug wearing a leather dress and sneakers. “I wish it was fake,” he wrote in the caption, along with some cry-laughing emojis. “The jail is bout to be crazy for bro.”

In another image, another man is wearing a white blouse and white jeans. “Ok I’m done Na free sis..I mean bro,” the “Gummo” rapper wrote in the caption. In a third photo, another person looking similar to Thug is wearing blue eye shadow and red lipstick. “Now Bro Can Be Himself,” 6ix9ine typed, adding in all caps, “PUT THE KOOLAID ON THEM LIPS AND RUN THE YARD.”

6ix9ine is no stranger to trolling. Last April, Tekashi clowned Fivio Foreign after an Instagram blog posted a projected sales report that revealed the drill rapper's new album, B.I.B.L.E., would move 29,000 equivalent album sales in its first week of release.

"This y’all king?" the TattleTales artist reportedly wrote in the comment section of said post. "Not blackballed, all those features, the whole industry promoted that and now you Kanye and nicki sidekick even they even tried to help you promote."

6ix9ine has also been trolling Chicago rapper Lil Reese ever since their long-standing rap feud kicked off in 2020.

