6ix9ine Trolls Gucci Mane Over Pooh Shiesty’s Shooting Case

6ix9ine is trolling on social media once again.

On Thursday (June 17), the "Gummo" rapper jumped on Instagram to address Gucci Mane regarding his 1017 Records artist Pooh Shiesty's shooting case.

"@laflar107 your man got robbed in the club while performing and got mad and took out his gun for the cameras," 6ix9ine writes, misspelling Gucci's IG handle in the process. "Now his mom lost both her sons one dead the other in jail after getting robbed. Smh she in my prayers."

What 6ix9ine is referring to is Pooh's legal situation in Miami. Pooh Shiesty's bond was denied by a judge on Thursday (June 17) in connection to an alleged shooting he's accused of at King of Diamonds nightclub. A preliminary hearing for the rapper, who is still incarcerated in a Miami jail, has been scheduled for July 22, according to documents obtained by XXL.

Also, prosecutors are concerned about Pooh's alleged victim, a security guard at KOD named Frivin Dor, who suffered a gunshot injury in the ankle, recently recanting his statement. "This is very concerning to me," Miami-Dade prosecutor Ruben Scolavino told Circuit Judge Ellen Venzer in court. "Our office is obviously investigating it."

The prosecutor additionally revealed in court a "federal detainer" has been placed on Pooh by the U.S. Attorney's Office for another shooting on Oct. 13, 2020 that the Memphis rhymer was involved in. The detainer on Pooh Shiesty translates to the feds possibly charging the 2021 XXL Freshman for the incident caught on video. In the footage, gunshots can be seen being fired by what appears to be Pooh in an East Bay Harbor drive condo parking lot. Subsequently, Pooh was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and theft in that case.

Pooh's attorney, Saam Zangeneh, reportedly shared that although federal authorities may hit the Memphis rapper with fed charges, he is confident that his client is innocent.

In the meantime, 6ix9ine has now added LaFlare on his list to troll. Back in May, the Brooklyn rapper decided to poke fun at Lil Reese after Reese was reportedly shot along with two other men during an exchange of gunfire in a parking deck at 6 West Grand Ave. in Chicago. Thankfully, Reese has recovered from his injuries he suffered in the incident, which allegedly involved a stolen vehicle.

Gucci Mane has not responded to 6ix9ine as of yet.

