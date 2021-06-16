Pooh Shiesty – 2021 XXL Freshman

GOV'T NAME: Lontrell Williams

Lontrell Williams AGE: 21

21 REPPIN': Memphis

Memphis TWITTER: @pooh_shiesty

@pooh_shiesty INSTAGRAM: @poohshiesty

@poohshiesty TIKTOK: @poohshiesty_1017

@poohshiesty_1017 NOTABLE RELEASES: Singles: “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk, “Neighbors” featuring Big30, “Monday to Sunday” featuring Lil Baby and Big30, “Twerksum”; Mixtapes: Shiesty Season, Shiesty Season–Spring Deluxe; Guest Appearances: SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box 2,” Big Scarr’s “SoIcyBoyz 3” featuring Gucci Mane, Foogiano and Tay Keith, Kodak Black’s “Rip Stick” featuring Sykobob, Coi Leray’s “Big Purr (Prrdd)”

Singles: “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk, “Neighbors” featuring Big30, “Monday to Sunday” featuring Lil Baby and Big30, “Twerksum”; Mixtapes: Shiesty Season, Shiesty Season–Spring Deluxe; Guest Appearances: SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box 2,” Big Scarr’s “SoIcyBoyz 3” featuring Gucci Mane, Foogiano and Tay Keith, Kodak Black’s “Rip Stick” featuring Sykobob, Coi Leray’s “Big Purr (Prrdd)” LABEL: 1017 Global Music/Atlantic

1017 Global Music/Atlantic CURRENTLY WORKING ON: Summer deluxe version of Shiesty Season.

Summer deluxe version of Shiesty Season. WHO ELSE SHOULD BE PART OF THIS YEAR'S CLASS: “[Big]30 [and] Foo[giano].”

“[Big]30 [and] Foo[giano].” INFLUENCED BY: “Lil Wayne. He’s always had the craziest bars. Coming up, we used to study his songs together and break down the different metaphors. Chief Keef, he was one of my main inspirations. I watched him come in the game. He was young, just like me. I’ve always related to him and his music. Gucci Mane. Gucci is the G.O.A.T. I’m always learning from him. He’s schooled me on a lot, from recording my music to the business side of things.”

"[Being a part of this class is] important for my folks when it come down to me. Like, I could've been sitting there like, Man, I wanna make Freshman, bad. Then I would've been sick [if I didn't get picked]. So, I had to let it be and put in a lil' work. It's like the next level. I did it in a short time span. It happened quick.'Cause it's my time, I been going in. [I bring] excitement [to the class]. I'm lit. What I think stand out different, I'm talkin' 'bout something different, instead of just mumble rap. A different style, you gotta have your own sauce. [Being on the 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover] put another lil' boost on. Make me go up some more. [The public] gon' feel like I deserve it. I don't think they gon' hate."—Bianca Torres

Travis Shinn for XXL

POOH SHIESTY'S 2021 XXL FRESHMAN FREESTYLE

Pooh Shiesty is one of hip-hop’s hottest new rappers. He reps the streets of Memphis, has a carefree attitude and piling legal troubles that have added to his allure. After securing chart-climbing songs and plenty of headlines, Pooh Shiesty is now a 2021 XXL Freshman.

Before he received that honor, the 21-year-old artist got his start in the game almost three years ago with an appearance on fellow Memphis rapper K Carbon's remix of Three 6 Mafia's "Weak Azz Bitch." The feature on the song gave Pooh a local buzz in Memphis, prompting him to take rap seriously. In 2020, Pooh, born Lontrell Williams, caught the attention of veteran rapper Gucci Mane. The two exchanged contact information via DM on Instagram, leading Pooh to ink a deal with 1017 Records/Atlantic Records last April. Since then, the rising rhymer has gained a solid fan base and a lot of momentum.

This past January, Pooh released his track, “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk, putting the bubbling artist on the map. The song went viral, and had hip-hop fans turning up whether they were quarantined at home or hitting the clubs. The visual currently has over 165 million views on YouTube and is still climbing. He also locked in a No. 13 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In the short time Pooh’s been rapping, he has already achieved double-platinum status with the hit single, along with gold plaques for “Neighbors” featuring Big30, “Twerk Sum” and his album, Shiesty Season.

Although Pooh’s rise to fame came from his infectious “Back in Blood," and he's become notorious for legal troubles as well, he’s also been sought after by other rappers for his guest verses. Pooh’s been featured on popular tracks like SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box 2,” Coi Leray’s “Big Purr (Prrdd)” and Lil Durk’s “Should’ve Ducked.” The Coi and Spotem tracks earned Pooh additional Hot 100 chart placements. He’s also become well-known for flaunting wads of cash and saying his “Big Blrrrd” ad-lib.

As fans come to know Pooh as a 2021 XXL Freshman, he wouldn't have gotten to this place if it wasn't for other rappers that came before him. The “Neighbors” spitter grew up looking to artists like Lil Wayne for inspiration. “He’s always had the craziest bars," Pooh says of Weezy's influence. "Coming up, we used to study his songs together and break down the different metaphors.” Chief Keef is also on the list of rappers Pooh looked up to. “Chief Keef, he was one of my main inspirations," Pooh shares. "I watched him come in the game.” As for Gucci, Big Shiesty says, “Gucci is the G.O.A.T. I’m always learning from him.”

While “Back in Blood” still reigns supreme on streaming services with over 120 million Spotify streams, Pooh keeps his hot streak going by releasing seasonal deluxe versions of Shiesty Season. He has another one on the way. Pooh brings the same energy heard on his Spring Deluxe to his XXL Freshman freestyle.

In the freestyle, Pooh starts off with his famous “Blrrrd” ad-lib. Then the rapper begins to spit a cappella about street life experiences and lots of money. “’Bout 80,000 in these $1,000 jeans on, I’ma sag/In event a nigga play I’ma make him throw in his flag,” he rhymes. Pooh continues to talk about more cashflow and riding in expensive, fast cars, “This for any that come in my way while I’m chasin’ this bag/In my Jag, going fast with 12 Drakes and a ski mask,” he raps.

Pooh also delivers lyrics about making sure he continues his mission for success. He refuses to let anyone see him fall: “I’m at the top and I can’t fall ’cause I know they wanna see that/Blrrrd, blrrrd” he ends his freestyle while throwing bills into the air.

Watch Pooh Shiesty spit rhymes about chasing the bag as he flashes his cash in his XXL Freshman freestyle, powered by BODYARMOR, above.

POOH SHIESTY'S ABCs

XXL

Pooh Shiesty continues to put on for Memphis. The 2021 XXL Freshman has quickly risen to stardom with his track, “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk, which currently has over 116 million Spotify streams and 161 million views on YouTube since the video's debut in January. Whether inside due to the pandemic quarantine earlier this year or outside as summer is in full swing now, the street banger gave rap fans a reason to turn up over the last six months. Still riding the success of the track and his Shiesty Season project, Pooh Shiesty brings the love back to his city, specifically Willett Avenue, in his version of XXL's ABCs.

Fans of Big Shiesty will learn a lot about the 1017 Records/Atlantic Records artist, who's currently incarcerated, as he moves through all 26 letters of the alphabet. The 21-year-old rapper is family-orientated, loves the city of Houston, has a thing for Lamborghinis and knows how to negotiate. "Always bargain, don't never pay the full price," Pooh delivers for the letter N. Life lessons from Mr. Pooh, a nickname he shares when it comes to the letter P.

Elsewhere in the video, Pooh says exactly what you would expect him to: B is for Big Blrrrd, I is for icy and S is for slime. On the more touching side, the rapper sought after by Gucci Mane also pays tribute to his late brother, Tee Da P, who died in February, with the letter T. And expect to see him riding in expensive whips. Aside from a Lambo, he also likes Corvettes. "V for them ’Vettes," he expresses. "Coming through in the 2020 ’Vette, me and Big30."

Get to know more about Pooh Shiesty in XXL's ABCs below.

POOH SHIESTY'S TOP FIVE FAVORITE RAPPERS

XXL

The age-old question of who’s on the list of a hip-hop artist’s top five favorite rappers of all time is still an interesting topic of discussion. When the answers are revealed, fans find out who inspired their favorite rapper or argue over their picks. At the time of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover shoot in May, Pooh Shiesty named his coveted top five rappers.

Mr. Pooh kicks his list off with fellow Memphis native Big30 as one of his favorite rappers. “He hard," the Memphis native shares. "You gotta really listen to what he’s sayin’. He really talking about somethin’.”

He goes on to mention Gucci Mane. Last year, Pooh signed a label deal with Guwop's 1017 Records/Atlantic Records. “Gucci, he influence everything,” explains the “Back in Blood” rapper. “He the G.O.A.T. Gotta give him his props.”

Further in the discussion, Pooh selects Kodak Black as one of his favorite rappers because he can relate to the Pompano Beach, Fla. rhymer. “I can relate to his story a lot,” Pooh says. “We were both young and he was rapping before me, so, I felt like I ain’t have to saying nothing at first.”

Lil Wayne is also on Pooh’s list. “Lil Wayne plays a part where his punchlines are his lyrics. [He] got a lot of metaphors,” Pooh expresses. “He a G.O.A.T. for sure.”

Last but not least, Big Shiesty lists himself as one of his favorite rappers. “Of course, I gotta be on my own list,” the rising artist explains. “[I’m] working with different artists, making good music. Actually talking about something. Telling stories.”

Peep Pooh Shiesty talking about his favorite rappers below.

POOH SHIESTY'S TOP FIVE FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUMS

XXL

An artist's music is like paint on a canvas. That art is displayed on projects and songs for others to admire while some actually aspire to follow in that artist's footsteps. That’s what rappers do when they drop albums. It could either be for fans to enjoy at the moment or leave a lasting impression. For Pooh Shiesty, it’s all of the above.

At the time of Pooh’s 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover shoot, he shared his top five favorite albums of all time. Here, he gives a brief explanation of why these albums have impacted him. Pooh either relates to the music, was inspired by the artists who made the project or they're just straight up works of art for him.

Up first is 1017 Records head honcho Gucci Mane’s Writing on the Wall. It makes sense for him to mention a Guwop album since Pooh is signed to the veteran rapper. “’Cause his intro and them freestyles he was droppin’, he made from jail,” Pooh conveys. The next album is definitely a fan favorite. Big Shiesty adds Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III, which is a lot of newer rappers’ favorite album. “I think that was the best Carter [album],” the Memphis native expresses.

Pooh goes on to name Kodak Black’s Project Baby 2 All Grown Up. What does the 1017 Records signee like most of all on the album? Kodak’s ability to switch up his style. “One of my favorite songs on there ‘Versatile,’" Pooh shares. "He switched up his flow like seven times in a song. It’s like nine minutes long.”

Of course, it only makes sense for Pooh’s debut album, Shiesty Season to make the list, too. “My first project,” he says. “Go get it on all platforms.” Last but not least is Chief Keef’s Finally Rich. The “Back in Blood” rapper celebrated his 1017 Records deal last year by drinking with his friend and fellow rapper Big30 while playing this album. “I played that whole album when I got signed," Pooh reflects. “Swear to God, that whole night me and [Big]30 got drunk, listening to Finally Rich.”

Watch Pooh Shiesty explain why he chose his five favorite hip-hop albums below.

