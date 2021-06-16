Buy XXL Magazine’s 2021 XXL Freshman Class Issue Here

The 2021 XXL Freshman Class has arrived. So, where can you buy the magazine that features all 11 Freshman artists—42 Dugg, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Morray, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, Lakeyah and DDG—on the cover? Right here on the XXLmag.com website.

We’ve made it easier by offering hip-hop fans the ability to buy XXL magazine's summer issue featuring the 2021 XXL Freshman Class online.

The new issue, which hit newsstands on July 7, is available on the XXL website now for purchase for $5.99. Shipping and tax rates apply. And, there's free shipping on orders over $50. In addition, there is a T-shirt featuring the 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover for $25.

Spending money on a magazine or merch may not be top priority for some, but if you’re a hip-hop fan, the option is available. The 11 rappers in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, including 42 Dugg, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Morray, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, Lakeyah and DDG, all share their influences, what they were like as freshmen in high school and the truth on being part of this year’s class in their respective interviews.

In addition to those conversations, the XXL magazine summer 2021 issue also features interviews with Ski Mask The Slump God, Moneybagg Yo, Cordae, Lil Tecca, music video director Cole Bennett, Kash Doll, Jack Harlow, Conway The Machine, 10 of the most in-demand hip-hop jewelers in the business, singer Mahalia, Latin trap-pop singer Karol G, producer Jake One, engineer Todd Hurtt and music executive Shawn “Tubby” Holiday.

Cop the new issue of XXL magazine here.

Travis Shinn for XXL