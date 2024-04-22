Druski and Rubi Rose Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Romantic Photo

Druski and Rubi Rose spark dating rumors after posting a romantic photo together.

Druski and Rubi Rose Post Vacation Photo

On Sunday (April 21), Druski posted a photo of himself and Rubi Rose sitting together on a beach underneath some palm trees. The comedian is seen caressing Rubi's head as the rapper makes a kissing face at him, creating speculation the pair could be romantically entangled.

"Drubi," Druski wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji.

While some fans in the comments thought Druski could be trolling, Rubi Rose added fuel to the fire by writing in the comments, "You love me huh baby."

Rubi also delivered a bikini thirst trap photo shoot on her personal IG, presumably from the same vacation.

"Ever made love on an island?" she wrote in that caption.

Fans for the most part were very supportive of the speculated new union, showering Druski's comments section with love and support.

Rumored Rubi Rose Sex Tape Leak Causes Chaos Online

The heartwarming update for Rubi Rose comes after she was embroiled in a rumored sex tape leak back in February. She became a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, after posts claimed a sex tape featuring the Kentucky rapper was circulating online. It's unclear if the leak proved to be real or not. Rubi Rose herself never confirmed nor denied anything. But this was not the first time Rubi trended for something NSFW. Back in 2022, Rubi Rose went viral for posting a nearly-nude video on social media.

See Druski and Rubi Rose's romantic photo below.

See Druski and Rubi Rose's Romantic Photo

See Rubi Rose's Bikini Thirst Trap Photo