Rubi Rose Trends After Posting Nearly Nude Video

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after she posted a nearly nude video of herself to her social accounts.

Early this evening (Aug. 24), Kentucky rapper Rubi Rose became active on her Twitter and Instagram after she posted a video of herself in a thin, sparse bikini. It begins with her close to the camera, covering her breasts, and then she walks further back to show her backside. She soundtracked the IG post with Fabolous' "Slim Thick," which features Jeremih, while on Twitter DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive" with Drake and Lil Baby played in the background. Rose captioned both clips: "All this injera been doing my body good."

It has since gone viral on both aforementioned platforms. At the time of this article's posting, her tweet has garnered over 47,000 likes and 1 million views, while her Instagram post has over 500,000 likes and 2.5 million views.

She has trended as high at No. 8 in the United States on Twitter from the video, as users have been reacting to it. After posting it, she sent out another tweet, "It’s something about a n***a going out his way for me that makes me wanna suck the skin off his d*ck."

"Heading over to Rubi Rose's insa to see whats up right quick," one user wrote, adding with it a clip from the anime One Piece.

Another user had a confession to make: "I’d 110% cheat on my girlfriend for Rubi Rose."

Rubi Rose has made a few headlines this year for some controversial takes. In April, she said in an interview with Big Bank and DJ Scream on the Big Facts podcast that she throws up gang signs because she thinks it's cute.

"I'm not actually a gang member. I know that's kind of like a joke on the internet," Rose said. "I was around gang members and I just like throwing their gang signs up because it's cute. I love the color red. I'm in no way a gang member, though."

Most recently, she told popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross that she's OK with non-Black people using the N-word as long as it's without negative intent.

See Rubi's video post that has everyone talking below, along with a number of reactions from Twitter.

Watch Rubi Rose's nearly nude video.