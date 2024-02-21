Rumors of a Rubi Rose Sex Tape Leak Start on Social Media

Rumors of a Rubi Rose sex tape circulating have the internet going nuts.

Rubi Rose Sex Tape Leaks?

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Rubi Rose became a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, after posts began floating around claiming there is a sex tape featuring the Kentucky rapper circulating online. However, the majority of the posts seem to have similar prompts, promising to show the video in exchange for an interaction with the post instead of actually sharing the leak, which unscrupulous X users are usually quick to do.

Social Media Users React to Alleged Rubi Rose Leak

Whether the "leak" is real or not, people on X have been having a field day with thirsty comments about the rumored video.

"Rubi Rose leak video is all over the internet currently. Who has the video please, asking for a friend," one person on X posted.

"Someone please link me the rubi rose leak asap so that i can report it to the authorities!!!!" another X user sarcastically tweeted.

"Sooooo there’s a Rubi Rose leak … who tryna share with a brotha?" another post reads.

This would not be the first time Rubi has gone viral for something NSFW. In 2022, she trended after posting a nearly-nude video on social media. Rubi has yet to comment publicly on the rumor on social media. XXL has reached out to Rubi Rose's team for comment.

