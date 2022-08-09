Rubi Rose Says She’s OK With Non-Black People Using the N-Word If the Intent Isn’t Negative

Rubi Rose recently raised eyebrows with a statement she made about who can use the N-word.

On Monday (Aug. 8), Rubi Rose appeared on popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross' channel. During the talk, the subject of the N-word came up after Rose mistook Ross for being a light-skin Black man, and he then questioned if he could use the N-word.

"I'm personally OK with anybody saying it, as long at their intent isn't to be rude," Rubi Rose replied, to the astonishment of the rest of the people on the chat, who were all Black men. "Because I'm sure, Adin, you love Black people. You have a lot of Black people on the channel. You love Black music, probably. So, as long as the person isn't saying it with malicious intent, personally, ’cause I have Mexican homegirls and White homegirls who be saying it, I don't care about about other people. We're friends and they are cool with it."

Rubi Rose has made some head-scratching statements in the past. Earlier this year, she admitted she throws up gang signs because it's cute and not because she is affiliated with any type of gang, while being interviewed on the Big Facts podcast.

"I'm not actually a gang member," she revealed. "I know that's kind of like a joke on the internet," Rubi Rose said. "I was around gang members and I just like throwing their gang signs up because it's cute. I love the color red. I'm in no way a gang member, though."

The last time the N-word controversy made headlines in hip-hop, social media was abuzz over White Roddy Ricch fans rapping the word during a show in England.

See Rubi Rose Explain Her Thoughts on the N-Word Below