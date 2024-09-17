Rubi Rose and Druski’s Relationship Appears to Have Been a Publicity Stunt

Rubi Rose and Druski's relationship appears to have been a PR stunt after the two seemed to throw shade at each other on social media.

Rubi Rose and Druski's Relationship Fake?

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Rubi Rose hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and began tweeting out comments many believed were aimed at her ex-boyfriend Druski. The pair went their separate ways in June, and Rubi seemed to confirm on X their little fling was a publicity stunt.

"And for the record i never slept with that man, ni**a paid for PR," Rubi tweeted. "Never p**sy."

Rubi then gave some props to the man mentioned. "He is funny and nice tho! I only give it up if I'm in love, ion care how much money a ni**a got," she tweeted. "I'm rich asf lol."

Druski then seemed to respond to Rose's claim on his Instagram Story, sharing a movie poster from the 2003 Nick Cannon film Love Don't Cost a Thing. Druski appeared to photoshop out Nick Cannon's face and replaced it with his own. Love Don't Cost a Thing centers around a teen mechanic played by Nick Cannon, who offers to fix a popular girl's car in exchange for two weeks of dating.

Druski and Rubi Rose's Relationship Timeline

Rubi Rose initially sparked dating rumors with Druski back in April. The two had posted a romantic photo together that had the comedian holding Rubi's head while she makes a kissing face at him. Many fans immediately thought the photo was a joke, but the two continued to post pictures of PDA on social media to convince fans their love was real.

Then in June, Rubi ran into blogger ramboistalking who asked the Kentucky rapper to name her favorite love song.

"F*ck love, OK," she said after grabbing the mic. "I'm single, guys," she said before walking off, leaving spectators shocked.

See the tweets and Instagram Story below.

