How Rubi Rose Really Feels About Fame, Her Rap Career and the Surprising Spaghetti With Ketchup Meal She Made for Druski

I Get Money

There’s no denying Rubi Rose has good looks, but she’s focused on bringing attention back to her rhymes with new music and a forthcoming project. She’s also securing the bag in more ways than one.

Interview: Kyle Eustice

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Rubi Rose yelling "Objection!” in court isn’t too far-fetched considering the 26-year-old rapper was on track to be a lawyer. Studying political science at Georgia State University in

2015 wasn’t enough to keep her happy, though. She was soon inspired to use her gift of gab to pursue a rap career instead. The Lexington, Ky. native’s Mormon parents struggled initially to accept their daughter’s decision, but she successfully carved her own path to rap fame.

After starring as a video vixen in Migos’ 2016 video “Bad & Boujee,” Rubi found solo success with her 2019 single “Big Mouth,” which has been streamed more than 23 million times on Spotify.

The same year, she signed a deal with L.A. Reid’s Hitco Entertainment and later appeared in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s video for “WAP” in 2020. A year later, Rubi released her first project, For The Streets. Since then, Rose dropped some loosies, was named a 2021 XXL Freshman, and inked a deal with Interscope Records via Mogul Vision in 2023.

Despite her achievements, Rubi Rose admits she’s not as far along as she could be—at least when it comes to her music. She’s made copious amounts of cash as a social media influencer and OnlyFans model, but the rhymer is confident that it’s about to change. Intent on turning her focus back to rapping, she’s harnessing her resonant, unconventional voice to propel her to the next level.

One of Rubi’s recent singles and accompanying videos, “Deserve to Die,” does just that. She puts her sexual prowess on display and makes a definitive statement about men who cheat on their partners, something she experienced first-hand. While she’s currently in the studio working on a new project, she’s also plotting the launch of her own push-up bra.

Speaking to XXL after a wild June night out in Miami, Rubi speaks on a variety of topics, including her music, the viral relationship with comedian Druski and the controversial spaghetti with ketchup meal she made for him, the challenges she faces in the industry, and what she really thinks about her OnlyFans and fame.

XXL: How are you feeling about your music career right now? Do you like where it’s headed?

Rubi Rose: Yes, I like where it’s going and more so headed. I’ve been really inconsistent with my music, but I just got some new inspiration in my life, so I’m taking it serious.

What’s behind the inspiration?

I don’t know. Probably my age.

You’re 26?

Yeah, I’m 26—just getting more mature and pushing 30. I’m not trying to be rapping when I’m old-type sh*t.

Do you feel like you have more to prove? Do you feel like you need to improve on anything?

There’s definitely a lot to work on. The biggest thing is just being more consistent. I don’t really necessarily feel like I have more to prove. I want to put out good music and be consistent to myself.

Your new song “Deserve to Die” has a very strong message that men who cheat deserve to die. Is it based on a true story or did you kind of pull from what your mom and dad went through while you were growing up?

Yeah, but more so like, I’ve been cheated on, and my friends have been cheated on, and it’s just a common thing. But that sh*t is just so traumatizing, so I just thought of it one day. I was like, Yeah, I think they should die.

You tweeted about it first, and then it went viral. Why do you think you got such a strong reaction?

It’s a topic that everybody can relate to, like, everybody be going through it and, you know, it invokes emotion, and a lot of people have sh*t to talk about it. Yeah, for sure.

You mentioned in an interview that your dad cheated on your mom. Was it hard to forgive him?

Not really, because I was younger and it wasn’t done to me, so it was easier to forgive. I was young, so I didn’t even know what was going on fully, but yeah.

Are they still married?

No, they are not married.

Are you currently working on your debut album?

Not an album, but definitely a project.

Do you know what it will be called or when you plan on releasing it?

No. Do you have any ideas of what I should call it?

Maybe something about deserving to die.

It is a little scary, but powerful.

Definitely. Do you have like a certain concept or a vision for this project?

Truthfully, no.

You’re still figuring it out?

Taking it day by day.

Is there one song you have in the stash that you haven’t released yet that you feel everybody needs to hear, but you’re saving for the right time?

For sure. It’s a song called “Parlay.” It’s just me talking my sh*t. It was just a song I made after winning $1 million off the Super Bowl, off one of my parlays that hit.

What do you do with that kind of money?

You buy a house.

You invest?

Exactly.

Most people in their 20s are probably throwing up in a bar somewhere.

I still be doing that, too.

You’re signed to Interscope Records through Mogul Vision. Interscope is a legendary label that has many great rappers signed to it, including Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. What are you trying to do in your career to make great rap music to fit that pantheon?

Just trying to do my thing. It’s all I can do.

What would you say your thing is?

Just making relatable music for girls and a couple of boys, too, but just making relatable music that my bitches can relate to.

What has been the most challenging aspect of breaking into the music industry and most rewarding?

Challenging? Probably comments, like the negativity. And then the most rewarding is meeting people and them being so happy and excited, or telling you how much your music helped them. That’s just a good feeling for sure.

You grew up with the internet and you know how easy it is to bully people online. How do you combat the negativity?

Just turn off my phone and stop reading that sh*t. Because it really, like you said, is just on the internet. Nobody says sh*t like that in real life.

Not only are you from Kentucky, but you also grew up in a Mormon household. Do you consider yourself a Mormon today and is there anything that you follow from that religion?

No, I’m not Mormon anymore, but I believe in God, so there’s that. I just pray and do my best.

What do your parents think of your chosen career path? You initially had plans to go to law school.

I dropped out during my senior year of college. Georgia State.

Did you want to be a lawyer originally?

Yeah. I was going for political science, but now everybody came to terms with it because I found success, but at first, it was definitely questionable.

They were probably asking, “What is my daughter doing?”

Literally.

Did you have to have some tough conversations?

Not really, because ever since I was young, I just did what I wanted to do. So, regardless I was gonna do it.

Your videos have millions of views on YouTube. When you started seeing that kind of success, what did that feel like for you?

It was cool, but honestly, a lot of my peers have had success, so I was never gassed by it. I just wanted more because I saw them get successful and famous, but to have it actually happen, I don’t know.

What do you think of fame?

It’s f**king awesome. I’m just kidding. It’s cool, though. There’s pros and cons to everything.

What would you say are the cons?

People in your business, people try to use you, sh*t like that. And obviously, the pros is definitely having money, not having to do stuff I don’t want to do, being able to take care of myself and my family. And you know, living out my dreams, doing shows, getting my makeup and hair done.

What are some of the other goals you have set for yourself?

I want to go No. 1, music-wise. I want to go No. 1 and just be consistent for a good two years and see what comes out of it.

You were an XXL Freshman three years ago in 2021. Do you feel you should be further along in your rap career now?

Yeah, I should be. If I was focused and consistent, I would have been, but you know, sh*t in life becomes a distraction, and my priorities were f**ked up.

What were some of those distractions?

Just life things.

You’ve gone viral with rumors about dating internet personality Druski. What did you like about dating him that’s different from other rappers that you’ve dated? [Editor's note: Rubi Rose says she's single since this interview was published in XXL magazine, on newsstands now.]

I don’t want to talk about him, but he’s a good guy, and I love him to pieces.

You won’t even talk about your spaghetti with ketchup meal?

He told me to put that in there. I would never put no ketchup in spaghetti. Sometimes we be trolling. We used it just to be stupid.

Do you think you’ll have to take cooking classes like people are trying to say?

I’m definitely not opposed to it.

What are some of the other plans you have for the rest of the year that fans would be excited to know? Are there any new ventures coming, businesses outside of your music you’re working on?

Yeah, I have a push-up bra that’s about to come out. It’s gonna change a lot of women’s lives.

What’s it called?

The brand is called Peyton. I haven’t thought of a name for the actual push-up bra, but I went viral for it because I naturally have size A—small boobs—but whenever I wore it and took a picture, everybody was accusing me of getting a boob job. I was like three cup sizes bigger and it just lifts them up like no other, so I’m really excited.

They defy gravity.

Literally.

You post stacks of money and a money counter on Instagram. Do you think it’s inspiring to your fan base or could it possibly alienate some of them?

I would hope to inspire, but I really be taking sh*t to like, I made the caption, “Yo b**ch got morals, I got millions.” And I put the song of Sukihana and OJ da Juiceman, and the song is, “I’m selling coochie, I’m selling coochie.”

But it was like a troll post because clearly, I don’t sell coochie. And I put a crazy caption because I knew people would have something to say, but I hope to motivate. It’s not to make anybody feel bad.

How important is it to you to get along with all of the ladies in rap right now, and how do you stay clear of the drama?

It’s important to get along with everybody, rapper or not. But really, I just try to mind my business.

How do you feel about joining OnlyFans four years later?

I feel like it was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.

What are the negatives?

Probably just like stigma of what people think, but what people think don’t do nothing for me. I’ve made eight figures and life is good, and I haven’t showed no p**sy.

Who is Rubi Rose at the end of the day?

I don’t know. It’s like saying who is the real you. I could explain myself for hours, but I don’t know. If you know, you know. If you don’t...

There’s a public persona, and then there’s the person at home. What’s the difference?

I’m probably just more reserved and not so out there, less like, popping my sh*t and less taking niggas’ money and all that.

