Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. Accused of Rape in New Diddy Lawsuit

One of Diddy's rape accusers has amended her lawsuit against Puff and now claims she was also raped by comedian Druski and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Druski and Odell Beckham Added to Amended Lawsuit

On Friday (March 7), Ashley Parham amended a lawsuit she filed against Puff last October, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (March 10). In the initial lawsuit, Parham claims she met a friend of Diddy's at a club in 2018 who tried to impress her by putting the music mogul on FaceTime. During the call, Parham told Diddy she thought he was responsible for Tupac's murder, which angered Puff. Months later, she was invited to the friend's home, where Diddy showed up and threatened to sex traffic the woman before raping her with a TV remote.

Now, she is claiming Druski and Odell also raped her during the incident. According to the amended lawsuit, Diddy instructed Druski to sexually assault Parham. The comedian allegedly "doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff's naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size."

Druski then allegedly raped Parham while Diddy pleasured himself and recorded the incident. Parham claims she was also raped by a man she has now come to learn is NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Druski, Odell Beckham Jr. and Diddy Respond to Allegations

On Sunday night (March 9), Druski shared a statement in response to the allegations.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie," he wrote on X. "I wasn't a public figure in 2018—I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."

"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives," he added.

Odell also reacted to the claims on X.

"Boy I’ll tell u what," he wrote. "This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid."

Diddy's attorneys have released the following statement to XXL in response to the amended lawsuit.

"This new complaint – brought by an attorney who has already been sued for defaming Mr. Combs—demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday," the statement reads. "Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California on the day Ms. Parham claims she was assaulted there, and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department has already confirmed Ms. Parham’s claims were determined to be unfounded following a thorough investigation. In an attempt to salvage her claims following the investigation debunking them, Ms. Parham has now invented an even wilder narrative, alleging a vast (and facially implausible) conspiracy between law enforcement, local civilians, and media industry players.

"Her far-fetched tale contains it all: fake cops, cash bribes, and an alleged victim of the late Michael Jackson who was purportedly kidnapped across state lines and forced to 'sign paperwork at gunpoint' while shepherded through a web of 'safe houses'." the statement continues. "No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them—will be revealed."

