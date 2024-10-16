Diddy Sued by Woman Claiming He Raped Her With TV Remote for Tupac Shakur Comment

Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit. This time, a woman is claiming the embattled music mogul raped he with a remote control as payback for comments she made about Tupac Shakur.

Diddy Sued Again

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Ashley Parham filed the latest lawsuit against Diddy in United States Court for the Southen District of California, according to court records obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Oct. 16). According to the lawsuit, Parham met an associate of Diddy at a bar in February of 2018. The friend called Diddy on FaceTime but the woman was not impressed, telling the mogul on the call she believed he had something to do with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996. After hearing the remark, Parham claims Diddy told her she would "pay" for the comment.

One month later, Parham claims she was invited to the house of the friend she met at the bar and Diddy showed up and threatened her with a knife. He eventually removed her clothes and violently inserted a TV remote into her vagina, the lawsuit claims. Diddy also allegedly threatened to sex traffick the woman. Parham claims two other men raped her at the instruction of Diddy during the incident.

Parham claims she threatened to go to the police but was told by Diddy no one would believe her and he would hurt her family if she went to the authorities. She claims she eventually escaped to the street and yelled for neighbors to call the cops. Police showed up after Diddy and his team had left.

Parham claims to have notified three law enforcement agencies about the incident but says no investigations were launched.

Diddy is facing over a dozen lawsuits with over 100 more potentially on the way. This is in addition to his criminal case where he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.