Texas Attorney Holds Damning Press Conference Outlining 3,285 Individuals Claiming to Be Victimized by Diddy

UPDATE (Oct. 1):

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff has released the following statement to XXL in response to the Buzbee Law Firm's press conference.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," the statement reads. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 1):

A Texas law firm has announced they are representing more than 100 people who claim Diddy and his associates raped, sexually assaulted and sexually exploited them after investigating 3,285 claims.

Diddy May Face Dozens More Lawsuits

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), The Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group hosted a press conference at the law firm's Houston office where they formerly announced his team is representing over 120 individuals who plan on suing Diddy and others.

"Our team has had, at this point, 3,285 individuals with people claiming to be victimized by Sean Combs," Tony Buzbee said.

The alleged incidents happened between the years of 1991-2024.

Buzbee now represents 120 individuals who will bring civil cases against Diddy to court.

There are 60 males and 60 females.

The tally includes 25 people who claim they were minors when the incident occurred.

"The youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old," stated Buzbee who also represented plaintiffs in the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival lawsuits.

Buzbee clarified this is not a class-action suit and all the cases will be filed individually. Defendants will include banks, pharmaceutical companies and hotels. He also claims there are other people involved who will be named at a later date.

"The day will come when we name names other than Sean Combs," Buzbee continued. "The names we are gonna name are names that are gonna shock you."

Buzbee and his team requested any other victims to contact them at 1-800-200-7474.

The wave of over 100 potential new cases comes after attorney Buzbee announced last week he would be representing over 50 people with claims against Diddy and urged more people to come forward.

Diddy has already been sued 12 times in the last 11 months with people, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, making similar claims against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. Diddy settled the Cassie lawsuit a day after it was filed. However, he has denied the claims in all follow-up suits.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Diddy's Legal Issues

Aside from civil suits, Diddy is also dealing with a much-publicized criminal case. Earlier this month, he was arrested and indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The arrest came six months after agents for the Department of Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

The indictment charges Diddy with years of systematic abuse toward women and employees, possessing illegal firearms and forcing victims to participate in his drug-fueled sex parties known as freak offs.

Diddy is currently in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where he will remain until trial after being denied bond. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

See the press conference below.

