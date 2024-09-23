What’s on Diddy’s Alleged Freak Off Tapes?

According to the federal government, Diddy has been a bad boy. Following a months-long investigation that included raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, the music mogul was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on Sept. 17 and now faces the possibility of life in prison. A large part of the shocking 14-page indictment revolves around Puff's alleged drug-fueled sex marathons that he supposedly dubbed "freak offs," which Diddy allegedly recorded for personal use and collateral against victims and participants.

Word of the recordings has fueled wild speculation online, with people wondering what other celebrities could be in the incriminating footage. But what exactly is on these tapes and will they ever be seen by the public?

What's on Diddy's Alleged Freak Off Recordings?

During a Sept. 17 press conference to announce Diddy's indictment, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, shared various details about the alleged freak offs and recordings.

"[Diddy] electronically recorded [the freak offs]," Williams told the assembled press. "The freak offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant."

"He used the embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of the freak off as collateral against the victims," Williams added. He also noted, "Electronic devices that contained images and videos of the freak offs with multiple victims," were seized during the raids on Diddy's homes back in March.

The feds now have possession of Diddy's alleged cache of recordings and have surely scowered the tapes in order to identify victims and those involved.

Alleged Diddy Freak Off Recordings Fuel Speculation Online

Rumors of Diddy holding onto incriminating evidence of his alleged wild sex parites have been running rampant since producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in February. In his complaint, Jones noted Diddy "had hidden cameras in every room of his home. Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs has recordings of several celebrities, artists, music label executives and athletes engaging in illegal activity at Mr. Combs' functions. Upon information and belief, these individuals were recorded without their knowledge and consent."

50 Cent added gasoline to the flames by saying he was willing to pay good money to get his hands on the tapes to find out who else was involved. Since Diddy's arrest last week, interest in these tapes has been at a fever pitch.

"Diddy accidentally did the world a great service by recording secret tapes of the most evil people on earth," a viral tweet shared by Matt Wallace on Sept. 20 reads.

No celebrity has been confirmed to be present in the footage. However, that hasn't stopped people from speculating on who might be.

"Usher just deleted all of his tweets. The Diddy tapes are about to send hundreds of celebrities to prison," another viral tweet posted by Wallace on Sept. 22. reads. Usher has since confirmed his account was hacked.

Some theories are more out there than others. "The Obamas, Clinton’s, and Kamala all have strange relationships with Diddy. But trust me they’ll always be protected, you might see Meek Mill on those tapes but they will never let you see the politicians that are on there," another tweet reads.

Which leads to another discussion. Will the tapes come out?

Will the Tapes Ever Be Released?

While there has been a stance among many people online that the tapes will see the light of day, it seems almost implausible that the feds would release the alleged recordings to the public. Some people have cited the release of footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie as a sign that more video evidence, including the freak off footage, will surface. However, with the more sensitive nature of the footage, which is essentially porn, it is very doubtful.

There is a chance a jury will be shown videos as evidence during the trial. Until then, people can't stop, won't stop guessing.