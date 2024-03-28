50 Cent Willing to Pay for Diddy’s Celeb-Filled ‘Freak-Off’ Tapes

Diddy is being accused of using hidden cameras to record his alleged star-studded "freak-offs," and 50 Cent says he's willing to pay top dollar for the footage to see which celebrities were involved.

50 Cent Reacts to News of "Freak-Off" Tapes

50 Cent can't stop, won't stop, going in on Diddy, who is facing multiple lawsuits and a federal investigation. On Thursday (March 28), Fif reacted to news of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' amended lawsuit against Diddy, which features 25 new pages of accusations against the Bad Boy Ent. founder. 50 shared an excerpt from the lawsuit on Instagram, which reads: "Mr. Jones discovered that Mr. Combs had hidden cameras in every room of his home. Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs has recordings of several celebrities, artists, music label executives, and athletes engaging in illegal activity at Mr. Combs' functions. Upon information and belief, these individuals were recorded without their knowledge and consent."

50 Cent captioned the post, "Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them , you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s."

50 Cent Reacts to His Child's Mother Being Named as Diddy Sex Worker

50 Cent has been Diddy's biggest detractor since the rap mogul began getting hit with lawsuits from people claiming Puff raped and sexually abused them in the past. Two of the lawsuits featured accusations that Diddy hosts drug-fueled sex parties called "freak-offs." In the new amendment of Jones' lawsuit, filed on Monday (March 25), he claims that Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent's oldest child Sire, was being paid a stipend to be Diddy's sex worker. 50 has since trolled Joy due to the accusation and is reportedly seeking sole custody of their son.

Check out 50 Cent's post about Diddy's "freak-off" tapes below.

