Diddy Hit With Third Lawsuit by Another Victim Claiming Sexual Assault – Report

UPDATED (Nov. 24):

In a statement to XXL, Sean Combs' spokesperson called the third lawsuit a money grab.

"These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab," the statement reads. "Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations."

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 24):

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a third lawsuit by another victim claiming he committed an alleged sexual assault.

Third Victim Sues Diddy for Sexual Assault

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Friday (Nov. 24), a new complaint was filed by an anonymous accuser—identified only as Jane Doe. She claims Diddy and 1990's R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns sexually assaulting her and one of her friends in 1990 or 1991.

According to the filing, the victim alleges she and her friend met Diddy and Hall at an event in New York hosted by MCA Records, the distributor of Uptown Records, at the company's offices. Jane Doe states in the documents that Diddy and Hall began flirting with them and offered drinks throughout the night.

As the event was winding down, the victim alleges in her complaint that Diddy and Hall invited them back to Hall’s apartment for an afterparty. She alleges that she was offered more alcohol and then coerced into having sex with Diddy.

"After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized," the victim alleges in her suit. "As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe stated that she quickly got dressed and fled from Hall's apartment after the alleged sexual assault. The victim also claims that her friend was raped by both men.

A couple of days later, Diddy went to the woman's house and went into a fit of rage, according to the victim's claim.

"He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the complaint alleges. "Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them."

In her lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court, Jane Doe claims that she told doctors, family, and friends about what happened. In addition to Diddy and Hall, MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records are also named as defendants in the complaint.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, and his rep for comment.

A Previous Victim Claims Diddy Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was in College

Diddy's newest lawsuit follows a separate woman's prior complaint, in which she accused the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was in college.

Joie Dickerson-Neal filed her lawsuit on Thursday (Nov. 23) detailing an alleged incident that happened between her and Diddy on Jan. 3, 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University studying psychology. According to NBC News, the victim alleges in her suit that she went to dinner with Diddy at a restaurant in Harlem, N.Y., and accompanied him on errands, even though she was hesitant to do so.

Dickerson-Neal claims that Diddy "intentionally drugged" her, which left her unresponsive after she left her drink unattended with him at the restaurant. They then drove to a music studio and when she couldn't exit the car on her own, Diddy allegedly took her to a place he was staying at and sexually assaulted her.

She alleges that she was the victim of "revenge porn," accusing Diddy of recording the sexual assault as well. She said a male friend named DeVanté Swing, a member of the popular 1990's R&B group Jodeci, revealed to her that he watched a "sex tape." Other people reportedly saw the tape as well.

The victim stated in her complaint that the alleged incident left her traumatized. She was later admitted to a hospital for severe depression and suicidal ideation and eventually dropped out of college. She also stated that the assault left her struggling with mental health issues, career progression and humiliation as a result of the recording of the incident.

Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit names Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises as defendants. She's accusing Diddy of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sex trafficking and revenge porn. She's seeking compensatory damages for mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury, according to NBC News.

On Thursday (Nov. 23), Diddy's spokesperson released a statement to XXL describing Dickerson-Neal's claims as baseless allegations.

"This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head," the statement reads. "Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."

Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment was named in another lawsuit on Nov. 22. Harve Pierre, a former executive at Bad Boy, is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a woman, named only as Jane Doe, during her time working with him as an assistant at label.