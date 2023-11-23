Diddy Accused of Sexually Assaulting, Drugging Another Woman When She Was in College – Report

Diddy is facing another lawsuit from a woman who is accusing the hip-hop mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was in college.

Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit, Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Woman

According to an NBC News report, published on Thursday (Nov. 23), Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with another lawsuit by a woman who claims that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder drugged her, sexually assaulted her and recorded the assault without her knowledge when she was a college student in 1991.

The alleged victim's civil suit was filed on Thursday under the New York Adult Survivors Act, just one day before its expiration. This law allows individuals who have allegedly experienced sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations has expired.

The new lawsuit revolves around an alleged incident between Joie Dickerson-Neal and Diddy on January 3, 1991, when she was a student at Syracuse University studying psychology. Dickerson-Neal alleges that she went to dinner with Diddy at a restaurant in Harlem, N.Y., and accompanied him on errands, even though she was reluctant to do so. The lawsuit also states that she was on winter break from school at the time.

The alleged victim claims that Diddy "intentionally drugged" her, which left her incapacitated. In the lawsuit, Dickerson-Neal alleges she left her drink unattended with him at the restaurant and afterward took a hit of a blunt while under pressure from Diddy.

They then drove to a music studio and when Dickerson-Neal couldn't leave the car on her own, Diddy allegedly took her to a place he was staying to sexually assault her, according to her suit.

Dickerson-Neal stated in her complaint that she recalled feeling "humiliated and hurt, yet she could not escape the assault," and because she had been allegedly drugged, she said she "lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Diddy off."

Dickerson-Neal also alleges that she was the victim of "revenge porn," accusing Diddy of recording the sexual assault as well.

Dickerson-Neal stated in her suit that days later a male friend named DeVanté Swing, a member of the popular '90s R&B group Jodeci, revealed to her that he viewed a "sex tape" along with other people. She added that Swing feared his band would lose its record deal if he spoke against Diddy.

Dickerson-Neal claims that her life was turned upside down after the alleged incident with Diddy, according to the complaint. She was later admitted to a hospital for severe depression and suicidal ideation and eventually dropped out of college. The victim stated that the assault left her struggling with mental health issues, career progression and humiliation as a result of the recording of the incident.

According to Dickerson-Neal, Diddy pursued her "for a romantic or sexual relationship" repeatedly, but she rejected his advances because she was aware of his "history of treating women badly."

Dickerson-Neal claims she filed police reports in New York and New Jersey, and spoke to several prosecutors with the hope of pressing charges. She also reached out to friends and acquaintances to locate the video that Diddy allegedly recorded of her, according to the lawsuit.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, for comment.

This Is Diddy's Third-Related Lawsuit Involving Sexual Assault

According to NBC News, this is the third lawsuit filed against Diddy or one of his companies alleging sexual abuse by him or someone associated with him.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Harve Pierre, a former executive at Bad Boy Entertainment, was hit with a lawsuit by a woman, described only as Jane Doe in the complaint, who is accusing Pierre of grooming and sexually assaulting her during her time working with him as an assistant at the storied record label.

The alleged victim claimed she was sexually assaulted by Pierre on multiple occasions between 2016-2017. The woman is seeking damages to "fully and fairly compensate" her for the physical, emotional and psychological injuries she has suffered as a result of the alleged assaults.

Woman Says Cassie's Lawsuit Prompted Her To File Legal Action Against Diddy

Dickerson-Neal said that Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy last week was the catalyst in filing her legal complaint against Diddy. Her suit names Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises as defendants. She's accusing Diddy of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sex trafficking and revenge porn. NBC News reports Dickerson-Neal is seeking compensatory damages for mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury.

Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit comes after Diddy "amicably" settled Cassie's lawsuit against him. The former R&B singer accused Diddy of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship.

Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement regarding Cassie's lawsuit settlement, clarifying that Cassie's settlement does not mean that Diddy admitted to wrongdoing in her claim.

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Brafman said in a statement released to the media. "Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

