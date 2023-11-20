50 Cent Continues to Make Fun of Diddy With a Photo of Cassie After the Former Couple Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

50 Cent has continued to clown Diddy in regards to Cassie's explosive lawsuit against him, in which she accused Diddy of rape and abuse.

50 Continues to Make Fun of Diddy With a Photo of Cassie

On Monday (Nov. 20), the G-Unit leader trolled the Bad Boy Records founder by posting a picture of Diddy and Cassie together on Instagram. The trolling came days after Diddy settled with his ex-girlfriend Cassie for an undisclosed sum. The singer had accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse in a lawsuit.

50 Cent shared a photo of Diddy and Cassie together, which also included the words: "If I text you this, it means I want my money by tomorrow."

"I'm not waiting till Monday," the Queens legend added in the caption below. The jab was meant to tease the fact that Diddy settled just 24 hours after Cassie had filed suit against him.

50 Cent, who has a long history of taunting Diddy, had previously hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, last Thursday (Nov. 16) after news of the lawsuit broke.

“Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking [eyes emoji] CRAZY AS A MF," 50 Cent wrote, referring to Diddy. "LMAO #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Diddy Accused of Years of Sexual Assault and Abuse in New Lawsuit



In the lawsuit filed last Thursday, Diddy was accused by Cassie of numerous crimes including rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.

The filing claims that Diddy forced her "to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters,” as well as forced her to carry a handgun even though she felt uncomfortable with doing so. She also said Diddy supplied her with copious amounts of drugs and alcohol, and that he allegedly raped her in her apartment in 2018.

In a statement after the settlement was announced, Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman told the media that the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Brafman said. "Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

