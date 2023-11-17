50 Cent Avoids Criminal Charges for Throwing Microphone and Hitting Radio Personality – Report

50 Cent has avoided criminal charges for throwing a microphone and hitting a radio personality at his Los Angeles concert back in August.

50 Cent Won't Face Charges for Throwing Microphone at Radio Host

According to a report on ETonline.com, published on Friday (Nov. 17), the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office issued a statement clearing 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, of any criminal charges related to him throwing a microphone, which in turn hit a radio personality who was in the crowd watching his show.

"This matter has been set for a City Attorney Hearing, which is a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals," the L.A. City Attorney's Office said in a statement. "The case will remain open for the duration of 1 year from the date of the incident. It can be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges, should there be any further incidents between the parties or any additional reports made against Mr. Jackson. If there are no further police contacts with Mr. Jackson, this case will be closed after 1 year from the incident date."

In short, prosecutors will not file any criminal charges against the New York rapper and he won't have to face charges for a year as long as he stays out of trouble.

As we previously reported, 50 Cent had microphone issues during his The Final Lap Tour stop in Los Angeles back in August, which frustrated him. He was given two different microphones on separate occasions. He tossed the first one aside. After the second microphone didn't work, he angrily threw it into the crowd.

50 Cent Throws Microphone and Hits a Radio Personality

Unknowingly, when 50 Cent threw the microphone it hit a woman in the crowd. The victim was Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain. According to TMZ at the time she filed a police report.

After the incident, 50 Cent's attorney, Scott Leemon, released a statement denouncing any claim that 50 meant to strike someone with the microphone.

"Let's be very clear...my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," he said in the statement. "Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

Bryhana suffered severe injuries in the head following the mic-throwing incident. In the pictures she posted on The Neighborhood Talk, which you can view below, the radio personality had a laceration on her forehead and dried blood on her face. Bryhana told TMZ that 50 saw her before the unfortunate incident and supposedly attempted to throw the microphone at his crew. Despite this, Bryhana has still filed a police report against him.

Since the incident, Bryhana took a break from the radio station to recover mentally and physically. She returned to the radio airwaves on Power 106 in better spirits in October of 2023.

See 50 Cent's microphone-throwing incident and the victim's injuries from his careless act below.

Watch ABC7's Report on 50 Cent's Microphone Throwing Incident

See Bryhana Monegain's Injuries After the Microphone Throwing Incident