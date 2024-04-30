50 Cent Jokes About Chris Brown Possibly Buying Quavo’s Concert Tickets Amid Feud

50 Cent recently joked about Chris Brown possibly buying all the tickets at Quavo's show in Connecticut amid their simmering feud.

50 Cent Jokes About Chris Brown's Possibly Buying Quavo Tickets Amid Feud

On Monday (April 29), 50 Cent hit up his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of a blog post regarding the rumors that Chris Brown bought up all the concert tickets at Quavo's show in Connecticut last Friday (April 26).

In his IG post below, the Power co-creator joked about Breezy allegedly pulling off a ticket heist to embarrass the Migos rapper. "Oh this s**t getting different. I know [ninja emoji]'s tight. LOL," 50 wrote in the caption.

50 Cent's remark might remind fans of the New York rhymer allegedly purchasing 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule concert in Arlington, Texas, in October of 2018. 50's purported sneaky act further escalated their enduring feud, which originated in the 1990s.

Fans Suspect Chris Brown Bought Up Quavo's Concert Tickets

On Friday (April 26), a video went viral showing Quavo's show at Bridgeport, Conn.'s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater nearly empty. In other fan-captured clips, Huncho is performing to a group of people while vast sections of the 5,700-seater remain empty, highlighting the low turnout.

That's when rumors then started circulating that Chris Brown pulled a 50 Cent move and bought all of the tickets in the arena. However, Brown has not confirmed that he did the dastardly deed.

Nevertheless, Chris Brown and Quavo are in a reported rap feud with Breezy dropping his Quav diss track "Weakest Link" and Quavo firing back with his response song, "Over H*es & B***hes"

Check out 50 Cent's Instagram post regarding the rumors that Chris Brown possibly bought up Quavo concert tickets below.

See 50 Cent's Instagram Post About Chris Brown Possibly Buying Quavo Concert Tickets