50 Cent Files Defamation Lawsuit Against His Ex Daphne Joy for Rape Allegation

50 Cent is suing his former girlfriend Daphne Joy for accusing him of rape back in March.

50 Cent Files Lawsuit Against Daphne Joy

On Monday (May 6), Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson took action in court against Joy. According to documents obtained XXL on Tuesday (May 7), Fif filed a defamation lawsuit against Joy in Harris County District Court in Texas. The lawsuit alleges 50's lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Joy demanding she retract her Instagram post wher she accused the Queens rapper of beating and raping her. She allegedly refused and instead asked for millions of dollars to take the post down in addition to demanding 50 drop his custody suit for their son Sire.

50 is seeking in excess of $1 million in the suit, claiming the false allegation could be detrimental to his business associations.

50 Cent's attornies have released a statement to XXL about the new lawsuit.

"Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez [Daphne Joy] has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a 'rapist,'" the statement reads. "The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years."

Daphne Joy Makes Serious Claim Against 50 Cent

50 Cent and Daphne Joy dated from 2011 to 2012 and share a son named Sire who was born in September of 2012. The former couple's recent issues sparked after Daphne Joy was named in an amended bombshell lawsuit filed against Diddy by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in March. In the suit, Jones named Joy and Yung Miami as Diddy's sex workers. 50 Cent reacted to the news by clowning Joy over the accusation. He then promptly filed for custody of Sire. The same day, Joy accused 50 of abusing and sexually assaulting her during their relationship in an IG post that is still up on her page.

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned," Joy wrote in part. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

50 Cent responded by denying the accusations in a statement released to XXL.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," the statement read. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

