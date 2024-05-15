50 Cent Insists Jay-Z Is Hibernating Until Everything Blows Over With Diddy

50 Cent is relentless when it comes to trolling celebrities. The New York rapper recently claimed that Jay-Z is laying low until Diddy's legal situation blows over. He also posted a distorted image of Hov.

50 Insists Jay-Z Is in Hiding, Posts Unflattering Image of Hov

On Wednesday (May 15), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and posted a wild photo of Jay-Z. In his IG post, which can be viewed below, the television mogul shared an extreme close-up of Jay's face in a distorted image. In the caption, Fif insisted that Hov is hibernating until Diddy's ongoing legal situation blows over.

"Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this s**t with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL [smiling face with open mouth emoji] IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE," he wrote.

As for the unflattering image of the hip-hop billionaire, it's part of Jay-Z lip meme on the internet. It's unclear when the photo first originated online, but it has been widely used by people to create memes with the image manipulated.

50 Cent is diabolical with his trolling.

50 Cent Clowns Stevie J for Shirtless Video

50 Cent didn't just troll Jay-Z today, he also poked fun at Diddy's friend Stevie J.

50 went on his Instagram page to clown Stevie J for a video he shared with his fans. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the veteran hitmaker is flexing his muscles in a bathroom mirror while listening to King Combs' 50 Cent diss track "Pick a Side."

The former G-Unit leader captioned his post: "[Grinning face emoji] Hahahaha why you make a video like this man, LOL I can not wait to be in the same place with you guys. I know you don't know about me. [crying face emoji, grinning face emoji, crying face emoji]."

50 Cent can't stop, won't stop trolling people.

