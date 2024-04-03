50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Odd Clip From Get Him to the Greek Movie

50 Cent is trolling Diddy with an odd scene from one of Puff's movie roles.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy, Again

On Tuesday (April 2), 50 shared a film clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the 2010 movie Get Him to the Greek, which costars Diddy as an off-the-wall music mogul. In the clip, which can be seen below, Diddy's character, Sergio Roma, is having a conversation with Jonah Hill's character, Aaron Green, who is a do boy for Roma's label.

"You ever been mind f**ked before?" Diddy sternly asks in the clip. "I'm mind f**king you right now. Can you feel my d**k f**king your mind?...I'm mind f**king the s**t out of you."

"Diddy never hid anything," is written over the post.

50 captioned the clip, "I can’t believe it’s so much of this LOL."

Diddy's Current Legal Issues

Accusations against Diddy have been one of the biggest stories in hip-hop recently, as the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is facing a reported sex trafficking investigation and multiple sexual assault lawsuits, which include a number of wild claims. 50 Cent has been Diddy's biggest detractor and is reportedly producing a documentary series about the embattled media mogul called Diddy Do It?

Check out 50 Cent's post commenting on an odd scene from Diddy's appearance in Get Him to the Greek below.

Watch the Scene From Get Him to the Greek