Jaÿ-Z Admits Dismissed Rape Lawsuit Took A Lot Out of Him and Made Him Angry, Says a Settlement Is Not in His DNA

Jaÿ-Z addresses the now-dismissed 2024 rape lawsuit against him for the first time in a new interview with GQ.

Hov opens up for the first time since he released a statement about the legal matter two years ago. “That whole Busby… That sh*t took a lot out of me. I was angry,” Hov says in the conversation, published Tuesday (March 24). “I haven’t been that angry in a long time. Uncontrollable anger. You don’t put that on someone. Like that’s a thing that you better be super sure… It used to be like that. You had to be super sure before you put those kinda things on a person, especially a person like me. ”

The accuser claimed that in 2000, when she was 13, she was raped by Jaÿ-Z and Diddy at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

The lawsuit sparked a legal war between attorney Tony Buzbee and Jaÿ-Z after the filing. Hov sued Tony Buzbee for extortion prior to the rape lawsuit being filed last year. Buzbee accused Jaÿ of paying former clients to sue the lawyer.

Hov went on to explain that he had to tell his business partners that the lawsuit was coming.

“So I have partners, you know, I’ve had big deals with, I called my guy from LVMH. ‘Hey, man, this is coming, and I can’t get rid of it. I can’t take a settlement.’ It ain’t in my DNA. First, I had to tell my wife that’s just back up. Like, it ain’t even in me. I can’t, I couldn’t do, I know what this is going to, the weight that this is going to bring on our family. I can’t do it.

The makeup, I would die. It would’ve been cheaper, yes. Cheaper, quicker, move on with your life. It was like a testament because people know me, like, ‘I know who you are and that’s impossible. And not only we standing by you, but what do you need?’”

The rapper admits he’s still working on coming back emotionally from the whole incident.

Watch Jay-Z Address the Now-Dismissed Rape Lawsuit

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