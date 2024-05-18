50 Cent has chimed in with his thoughts after the Los Angeles District Attorney Office issued a statement explaining why they couldn't charge Diddy with a crime following the release of an alarming 2016 video of Diddy assaulting Cassie.

On Saturday (May 18), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page to reflect on the Los Angeles District Attorney's inability to charge Diddy for a crime in the wake of a horrifying video showing Diddy viciously assaulting Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles. CNN was the first to broadcast the disturbing video in their exclusive news report on Friday (May 17).

In response to the LA County DA's statement, Fif opined in his IG post that the video footage was intentionally released because they knew they couldn't charge Diddy. However, the visual evidence would have a lasting impact and influence the court of public opinion.

"This is why they put that tape out, they know they can't charge him with what we saw, but they know we can't un see what we saw," 50 wrote in his post, which can be viewed below.

Los Angeles DA Details Why Diddy Won't Face Charges Despite Horrific Video

On Friday (May 17), the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office explained their decision of not prosecuting Diddy after surveillance video surfaced, allegedly depicting the music mogul assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a Los Angeles hotel. In a lengthy statement, which can be viewed below, the LA County DA said they couldn't press criminal charges against Diddy due to the statute of limitations.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the statement reads below. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

The DA's Office added that law enforcement doesn't have a police report on the attack, but encouraged victims or witnesses of a crime to come forward and report it.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services," the statement concluded.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's attorney and his rep for comment.

