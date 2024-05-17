Hip-Hop Reacts to Video of Diddy Savagely Assaulting Cassie

Diddy is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. On Friday (May 17), CNN shared a video of Puff assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The disturbing video, which shows Diddy punching and kicking Cassie after chasing her down a hotel hallway, is making its rounds on social media and the hip-hop community is weighing in on the hot topic.

Predictably, 50 Cent was one of the first rappers to give his opinion on the video.

"Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!" Fif sarcastically captioned the video on Instagram. "This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

Hip-hop manager Wack 100 had some pointed words for the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul.

"Diddy, I just seen that video. You is a b***h-a*s n***a," Wack said in a video shared on social media. "I hope if whatever happens to you happens to you."

Other people have commented on the viral video as well.

The video seems to align with an incident Cassie detailed in the lawsuit she filed against Diddy in Novemner of 2023 where she accused Diddy of years of sexual and physcial abuse. In the suit, which Diddy settled the day after it was filed, she specically recounts an incident that ocurred at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

The former singer, who dated Diddy from 2007 to 2018, claimed that during one of Diddy's wild sex parties, known as "freak offs," Diddy became drunk and gave her a black eye. When rap mogul fell asleep, Cassie attempted to leave. However, Diddy followed her into the hallway and began to punch and kick her. She also claimed Puff paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor has released the following statement in light of the new video. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," the statement reads. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

See the hip-hop community's reaction to the video of Diddy savagely assaulting Cassie below.

Hip-Hop Reacts to Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

