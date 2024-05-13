Meek Mill Rips Into 50 Cent for Beefing With Diddy’s Son King Combs, 50 Claps Back, Meek Deletes Tweets

UPDATE (May 13):

Meek Mill has deleted all of his tweets coming at 50 Cent for beefing with Diddy's son King Combs. All of 50 Cent's tweets are still up.

Original Story (May 13):

Meek Mill rips into 50 Cent for beefing with Diddy's son King Combs, and 50 claps back.

Meek Mill Criticizes 50 Cent for King Combs Beef

On Monday (May 13), Meek Mill hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to 50 Cent's recent trolling of Diddy's son King Combs. 50 began trolling King on Sunday (May 13) after King criticized 50 in a new song called "Pick a Side."

Meek Mill got wind of 50's taunts, and began to rip into the G-Unit leader for choosing to beef with "a lil boy" on X.

"Because your federal the street n***as in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy," Meek wrote in response. "Your own son hate your guts lol I'm so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday..don't follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible."

Meek then shared a video to prove that he was indeed on an island with his son and a few of his son's friends.

"Ya'll n***as 50 online beefing with kids," Meek continued. "Of course yall n***as left all yall friends and family behind! Yall holding the culture back fr old hating manipulation n***as lol."

Meek then went on to say, "I say what I want because a war come behind me if that's the case lol. But yall got that rap s**t too loose somebody gone die and yall gonna be calling Farakhan or yall federal friends...just because yall not hot nomore! Tearing yall folks down all yall can do."

Meek then went on to call 50 "mentally sick," before saying, "I don't find him funny he a rich parasite."

King Combs had previously called out 50 Cent for the way he's relentlessly clowned his father Diddy as a result of the numerous allegations involving sexual assault and sex trafficking against him.

50 Cent Claps Back at Meek Mill

50 Cent wasted no time in responding to Meek Mill on Instagram and clowned the sales of Meek's Too Good to be True album with Rick Ross.

"You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation," 50 wrote alongside a picture of him smoking a cigar. "Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!"

Meek Mill returned fire once again, saying he was close with many rapper's sons including Jadakiss, Freeway's and even 50 Cent's.

"Ask 50 oldest son have I ever said anything bad about his dad when he was around me years ago!" Meek wrote. "I told him my dad dead and he should holler at his! I came up different I thought the rap s**t was to be protected this s**t got weird."

50 Cent then returned fire as well, clowning Meek Mill for allegedly having sex with Diddy, which Meek has emphatically denied.

