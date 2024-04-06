Diddy Posts ‘Victory’ Video Showing Him Running From Police, Writes Wild Caption

Diddy recently posted his "Victory" music video on Instagram and wrote a wild statement along with it.

On Friday (April 5), Diddy shared on his Instagram page his 1997 long-form music video for his song "Victory." In the visual, directed by Marcus Nispel, Diddy is on the run from law enforcement on a dark and rainy Los Angeles night. Shockingly, the embattled hip-hop mogul wrote in the caption, "Bad Boy For Life," along with a closed fist emoji.

Additionally, Diddy boldly opened the comments, which had been closed prior and since the raid of his Los Angeles and Miami homes last month amid a sex trafficking probe by Homeland Security.

It's unclear why Diddy posted the "Victory" music video, but many people in the comments section are speculating that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder may see himself as victorious in his ongoing legal battles. Five lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct have been filed against Diddy, making him the subject of intense scrutiny.

In Diddy's IG post, which you can be viewed below, several artists showed their support for Diddy in the comments section.

Rapper-turned-reality star Lil Scrappy posted fire emojis, while R&B singer Ginuwine wrote, "Letsgooo" along with fire emojis.

Diddy's Son King Combs Sued for Sexual Assault

Also showing support in the comment section was Diddy's son Christian Combs, also known as King Combs. He wrote, "Who you know do it better!!" along with three fire emojis.

As previously reported, Diddy's son, Christian Combs, is allegedly being sued by a woman for sexually assaulting her during a yacht party in 2022.

According to TMZ, a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh filed a lawsuit against Christian in Los Angeles. O'Marcaigh alleges in her suit that while working as a steward on Diddy's private yacht, Christian became uncomfortably fixated on her, and at one point had her take a strange shot of liquor she suspected was spiked. King then allegedly tried to kiss and grope her but she protested and shoved him off. O'Marcaigh also claimed that she has audio of the alleged incident.

In a statement, Christian's attorney Aaron Dyer said that O'Marcaigh's claims are meritless.

"This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn [her attorney] — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served," Dyer stated. "This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn. This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

Check out Diddy's IG post and his wild statement amid his sex-trafficking probe below.

