Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs is allegedly being sued by a woman for sexually assaulting her during a yacht party in 2022.

On Friday (April 5), TMZ reported that a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh filed suit against Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs in Los Angeles. The suit claims that O'Marcaigh was working as a steward on a private yacht Diddy chartered a few days before New Year's Eve for a party in 2022. As the party got underway, O'Marcaigh claims Diddy's son became uncomfortably fixated on her, and at one point had her take a strange shot of liquor she suspected was spiked. King then allegedly tried to kiss and grope her but she protested and shoved him off.

O'Marcaigh additionally claimed that she has recorded audio of King forcing himself on her. O'Marcaigh can allegedly be heard on the audio telling him she's not interested in having sex with him inside a studio aboard the yacht. She claimed she was able to get away, but that King asked her to find him a place to sleep. She says she led him to a private theater aboard the yacht, which was when King cornered her and attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him. She was able to fight him off and get away but included a photo of her bruised wrist in the documents, and said she now suffers emotional distress as a result of the attempted assault.

Grace O'Marcaigh Says Producer Rodney Jones Was Aboard the Yacht

Elsewhere in the documents, O'Marcaigh claims that producer Rodney Jones was also aboard the yacht. Jones is currently suing Diddy for sexual assault and other abuse he allegedly experienced during their time recording The Love Album: Off the Grid. O'Marcaigh is currently being represented by Tyrone Blackburn, the same lawyer repping Jones.

Diddy is listed as a defendant as well, and O'Marcaigh claims she witnessed him on the yacht with "Sex Workers," and that he exposed himself to Yung Miami during a game of "Careesha Please." O'Marcaigh also claims it was all recorded by a Hulu camera crew.

XXL has reached out to King's lawyer and Diddy's lawyer for further comment.

