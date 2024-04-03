Cassie Allegedly Cooperating With Authorities in Diddy Federal Investigation – Report

Cassie is reportedly speaking with federal authorities tied to the ongoing investigation against Diddy.

Cassie Allegedly Cooperating With Authorities

On Wednesday (April 3), TMZ reported that Cassie was supposedly in touch with federal authorities involved in the ongoing investigation against Diddy. Sources told the celebrity news outlet that Cassie is cooperating along with a few others who are suing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. The sources claimed Cassie had been working with the feds for multiple weeks. Before Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the Department of Homeland Security last Monday (March 25).

XXL has reached out to Cassie's legal team for further comment.

Cassie Accuses Diddy of Years of Abuse

The update comes after Cassie settled her bombshell civil lawsuit against Diddy, in which she accused the mogul of years of sexual, emotional and physical abuse, a mere 24 hours after it was filed back in November of 2023. Diddy and Cassie dated for more than a decade from 2007 to 2018. In the suit, Cassie claimed she was subjected to numerous vile acts at the hands of the rap mogul. Cassie had also accused Diddy of sex trafficking, saying he brought her across state lines so he could watch her have sex with numerous male escorts.

"After years of silence I am finally ready to tell my story," Cassie said in a statement at the time. "And to speak up for myself and for the benefit of women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

