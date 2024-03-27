Diddy Seen Talking With Federal Agents as Accused Drug Mule Gets Arrested Right Next to Him

Diddy is seen talking with federal agents while his accused drug mule is being arrested in new photos.

Diddy Speaks With Feds During Accused Drug Mule Arrest

Diddy has been dominating the headlines following news that his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection to a reported sex trafficking investigation on Monday (March 25). On Tuesday (March 26), TMZ obtained photos of Diddy's accused drug mule, Brendan Paul, being arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport outside a plane on Monday. In the photos, which can be seen below, Diddy is talking with investigators as the arrest is being made. Diddy is wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants while surrounded by agents who are placing 25-year-old Paul in handcuffs.

Paul, a former Syracuse University basketball player, was accused in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' February lawsuit against Puff of transporting various drugs for the rap mogul.

Diddy Faces Investigation

It appears Diddy might have a big legal battle on his hands. Agents for the Department of Homeland Security raided the mogul's homes and confiscated electronic equipment and other items. The DHS released a statement about the raid on Monday afternoon.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," HSI's statement reads. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Diddy has yet to be arrested in connection to the investigation. His attorney is calling the government's show of force a witch hunt.

Check out photos of Diddy talking to federal agents while his accused drug mule is being arrested below.

See Photos of Diddy Talking With Federal Agents