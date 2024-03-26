Man Accused of Being Diddy’s Drug Mule Arrested at Same Time of the Home Raids – Report

A man accused of being Diddy's drug "mule" has been arrested and charged with drug possession, and it went down at the same time as the raids on Diddy's homes.

On Tuesday (March 26), Rolling Stone reported that Brendan Paul, 25, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday (March 25) at Miami's Opa-Locka Airport around 4:30 p.m. The arrest was made around the same time the Department of Homeland Security descended on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles, Miami as part of an investigation. The Miami-Dade PD reportedly worked alongside Homeland Security agents when Paul was detained. Paul was recently named in a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones as being Puff's drug mule.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team and the Miami-Dade Police Department for further comment.

Diddy's Homes Raided by Federal Authorities

The latest development comes after Fox 11 reported on that Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were both being raided by federal authorities. Videos showed the Department of Homeland Security moving swiftly into the houses with guns and bringing out numerous people in handcuffs, including Diddy's sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs.

The raids are reportedly linked to a sex trafficking investigation. While Diddy was missing in action for most of the raids, he was spotted pacing back-and-forth at a Miami-area airport a few hours after the news broke. An eyewitness told TMZ that Diddy and a few others were approached by authorities at the airport. He has not been detained or charged with a crime.