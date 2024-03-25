Diddy Caught on Video Pacing at Miami-Area Airport After Homes Raided

Following breaking news of Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes being raided by federal agents, the music mogul was spotted pacing back-and-forth outside of a Miami-area airport.

On Monday (March 25), TMZ obtained footage captured around 3 p.m. PST that shows the embattled music executive casually pacing outside of a Customs office at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. TMZ claims that according to an eyewitness, Puff and a few others were stopped by the feds, after which members from the Department of Homeland Security arrived. In the footage, which can be seen below, Diddy is neither in custody nor is he detained. He is merely walking by himself.

Diddy's Homes in L.A. and Miami Raided in Connecting to Sex Trafficking Allegations

Earlier today, Diddy's residences in L.A. and Miami were both rushed by the Department of Homeland Security with guns drawn. Video footage capturing the raid at the California home showed numerous individuals being handcuffed, including Diddy's two sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs. The raids are reportedly connected to sex trafficking allegations, and at the time, it was unclear if Diddy was on the premises. However, considering this latest news, it can be presumed that he was not.

Department of Homeland Security Releases Statement on Diddy's House Raids

According to ABC 7, Homeland Security released a statement shortly after the news broke, which said, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Diddy's sex trafficking allegations come shortly after several sexual assault accusations, including from ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused Diddy of rape and years of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed back in November. He was also hit with an accusation of reportedly raping a 17-year-old girl with two others.

Diddy has denied all allegations made against him.

Check out the video of Diddy pacing outside of a Miami-area airport below.

Watch Footage of Diddy at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport