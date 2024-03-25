50 Cent Thinks ‘Diddy Done’ After Homes Are Raided by Homeland Security

50 Cent thinks Diddy's career is over after Homeland Security raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Homes Raided

On Monday (March 25), Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security agents, with his sons Christan and Justin being placed in handcuffs during the raid. 50 Cent, known as a longtime troll when it comes to anything Diddy-related, wasted no time in getting on Instagram and clowning his foe.

"S**t just got real," 50 wrote alongside a news report of the raid. "The Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs."

In another post, 50 Cent said there was no way Diddy was coming back from this.

"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done," 50 wrote. "They don't come like that unless they got a case."

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Diddy for Showing Too Much Love

Diddy's Homes in Miami and Los Angeles Raided

Numerous videos show the Department of Homeland Security with weapons drawn moving into the house and placing numerous individuals in handcuffs. Diddy's home in Miami was also raided as well. The raids are reportedly linked to a sex trafficking investigation, and it was unclear where Diddy was at the time of the raids.

Following the raid, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying the raids were conducted as part of an "ongoing investigation."

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the statement reads, according to ABC 7.

See 50 Cent's reactions to Diddy's homes being raided below.

See 50 Cent's Reactions to Diddy's Homes Being Raided