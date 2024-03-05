50 Cent is clowning Diddy for showing too much love after Puff is accused of sexually assaulting a male producer.

50 Cent Clowns Diddy for Showing Too Much Love

On Sunday (March 3), Fif performed the second of two make-up dates from his The Final Lap Tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix. During one break in the action, which can be seen below, Fif addresses the crowd about missing them the first time around.

"N***a, somebody could have came in, fell out," he said of rescheduling the show last year because of the heat wave. "If they would have died, it would have been f**ked up. Live Nation would have acted like they had nothing to do with the show. '50 was the promoter. 50 did the s**t all by himself. We told him not to do it.' That’s what y’all would have did to me. That’s f**ked up. I love you, why you don’t love me back? Where is the love?"

He added: "Hold on, we don’t want too much love. You know what happened with Brother Love and s**t."

50 Cent Continues to Taunt Diddy

50 Cent has been one of Diddy's most vocal detractors since Puff's former girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul last November, claiming Diddy abused her during their decade-long relationship. 50 even said he is developing a documentary about Diddy's transgressions.

The latest lawsuit against Puff, which was filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones on Feb. 26, accuses Diddy, who legally changed his middle name to Love in 2021, of sexual assault, sexual harassment and more. Diddy has denied all the allegations in a statement released through his attorney.

See video of 50 Cent clowning Diddy following Puff's latest lawsuit below.

Watch Footage From 50 Cent's Arizona Show