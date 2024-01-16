Diddy Will Reportedly Not Attend 2024 Grammy Awards Despite Being Nominated, 50 Cent Weighs In

Diddy is reportedly not attending the 2024 Grammy Awards despite being nominated. 50 Cent has weighed in with his thoughts.

Diddy Will Reportedly Not Attend 2024 Grammy Awards Despite Nomination

Back in November of last year, Diddy's widely praised R&B compilation LP, The Love Album: Off The Grid, earned a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Progressive R&B album category. Within a week of receiving the nod, the accomplished music mogul was slapped with a shocking lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend Cassie along with accusations of physical and sexual abuse. While Diddy settled the lawsuit with the singer within 24 hours, many similar allegations were aimed at Puff in the days that followed.

Now, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (Jan. 12), Diddy will not be in attendance at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards ceremony when the winner of the category he's nominated in will be announced. The outlet explains that they were informed of the news by an inside source representing Diddy.

XXL has contacted Diddy's team for confirmation and an official statement on the matter.

50 Cent Clowns Diddy by Encouraging Him to Attend 2024 Grammy Awards

News of Diddy reportedly sitting the Grammy Awards out this year has prompted yet another trolling session from one 50 Cent. Amid the many times Fif has clowned the Bad Boy Entertainment exec in recent months over the multiple accusations of sexual abuse, 50 returned to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 15) with more of the same.

"Wait puff I think you should go," 50 Cent writes in the IG post below accompanied by a screenshot of Diddy's Grammy-related headline. "They not gonna give you no trophy LMAO get the f**k outta here."

Read More: 50 Cent Shares Throwback Video of Mase Comparing Diddy to Drag Queen RuPaul

In the Instagram post below, check out 50 Cent's two cents on why Diddy should attend the 2024 Grammy Awards.

See 50 Cent Weighing In on Diddy Reportedly Not Attending the 2024 Grammy Awards Despite Being Nominated