50 Cent Shares Throwback Video of Mase Comparing Diddy to RuPaul

50 Cent is still trolling Diddy. This time, he shared a throwback video of Ma$e comparing the hip-hop mogul to RuPaul.

50 Cent Posts Old Video of Ma$e Comparing Diddy to RuPaul

On Saturday (Dec. 30), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram account and shared a vintage clip of Ma$e—then known as Pastor Ma$e—on a 2002 episode of BET's music program 106 & Park with hosts AJ and Free.

The snippet, which can be viewed below, features the Harlem rapper talking about friendship with Diddy since leaving Bad Boy Records. Ma$e told them they weren't on speaking terms but that he would pray for him.

Free then asked him about Diddy possibly releasing a gospel album and what his thoughts were about it.

"Can RuPaul put out a gospel album?" Ma$e responded.

50 captioned his post: "[eyes emoji] Wait what did MA$E say [man face-palming emoji] puffy = Ru Paul ? [laughing emoji] come on man, only I think this s**t is funny."

50 Cent's Trolling of Diddy Is Epic

In the past two months, 50 has been relentlessly trolling Diddy since news broke of multiple women suing the music mogul for allegations of sexual assault.

Earlier this month, the New York rhymer posted on his IG page that he's developing a documentary about Diddy and the shocking allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie and others. According to the television powerhouse, he intends to expose the real Bad Boy Entertainment mogul with receipts.

"RAPPER [eyes emoji] I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he's smart he will file bankruptcy now," 50 wrote in his post. "Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. Im the best producer for the job guys. [surprise face emoji] Here come the receipts."

50 Cent's posts can be viewed below.

Check out 50 Cent's latest troll on Diddy with a throwback video of Mase below.

