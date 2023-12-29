Here Are 10 of the Best Things That Happened in Hip-Hop in 2023

It's nearly a wrap on 2023, a year in hip-hop that featured some dope albums, fire production and some standout moments that hip-hop fans will never forget.

Juvenile had people putting respek on his name over the summer with what has been tabbed a one of best Tiny Desk hip-hop performances in years, maybe only eclipsed by Scarface's appearance on the platform in December. Hilariously, Juvie had no idea what Tiny Desk was when the idea was first proposed to him on X, formerly known as Twitter. His live set wound up being one of the most viral rap performances of 2023.

Five years after releasing Astroworld, and nearly two years after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott made a triumphant return with his new album Utopia. The release proved to be just what fans were missing as La Flame moved nearly 500,000 units of the album in its first week, the largest first-week sales numbers for a hip-hop album this year.

The seemingly unthinkable happend in November, when lyricist savant Andre 3000 FINALLY released his debut solo album, New Blue Sun. It wasn't exactly what fans were hoping for, being sans lyrics and full of instrumentals, but it was a highlight moment all the same. Will we ever get a solo rap album from 3 Stacks?

"There’s this misconception that I just won't do it," André said of releasing a rap album, in a press release for New Blue Sun. "I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that."

He continued: "In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age."

See 10 of the best moments from 2023 below.