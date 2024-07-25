50 Cent Calls for New York Supreme Court Judge to Be Removed After Viral Video Shows Her Threatening to Shoot Black Teens

50 Cent is calling for New York State Supreme Court Judge Erin Gall to be removed after viral video shows her threatening to shoot Black teens.

50 Cent Demands New York Judge Be Removed

On Wednesday (July 24), CBS News shared police bodycam footage involving New York State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall, who could be seen on camera threatening to shoot Black teenagers after a fight broke out at a high school graduation party she was attending in New Hartford, N.Y. in 2022. The viral footage was released by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct this month. The 2022 incident led to Gall's suspension, and a judicial watchdog panel ruled that she should be removed from office for the offensive remarks.

As the video made its way around the internet, 50 Cent chimed in on Wednesday and agreed with the panel's call to have Gall removed. "SMH she should be removed this is bad," he wrote on Instagram alongside a news clip of the incident.

Gall is waiting for New York's Court of Appeals to complete its investigation into the matter, which will then decide her fate. Gall testified as part of the investigation that the violent melee at the party triggered memories of a 1990 assault she experienced in college. She is now suspended with pay until a decision is made. Her salary is reportedly $232,600 a year.

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has shared his thoughts on some controversial comments being made in New York. Back in May, the G-Unit leader clowned New York's Governor Kathy Hochul for claiming that Black children from the Bronx don't know the word computer.

"Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is," Hochul had said while speaking at a conference in Los Angeles. "They don’t know, they don’t know these things."

Hochul later said she "misspoke" in a follow-up statement with the Associated Press, but 50 rolled his eyes at Hochul's comment regardless.

"I don’t know, any black kids that don’t know what a computer is in the Bronx. [shrugging emoji]," he wrote in the since-deleted comment under a news post of the incident.

