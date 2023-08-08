Tory Lanez Sentenced to Serve 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has officially learned his punishment after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last December.

How Long Will Tory Lanez Be in Prison?

On Monday (Aug. 7), Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a July 2020 altercation, according to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Tory was in court for his sentencing. The Canadian rapper-singer initially was facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison after being found guilty on all three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury.

Why Is Tory Lanez Going to Prison?

Back on July 12, 2020, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan's ex-friend Kelsey Harris and a bodyguard left Kylie Jenner's party in the Hollywood Hills when an argument erupted inside their SUV. Things escalated after the vehicle pulled over and Megan got out. While outside of the car, Megan was shot by Tory and injured.

During the trial, X-ray photos of the Houston's rhymer's feet were shown as evidence and it revealed that she had bullet fragments near the back of either one or both feet. At the trial, Megan was adamant in her testimony that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her. After being found guilty of July 2020 shooting Megan Thee Stallion back on Dec. 23, 2022, Tory Lanez's initial sentencing date was slated for Jan. 27. He was able to get the date pushed back a month after acquiring the new legal team of attorneys David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma in an attempt to get the entertainer an appeal. Kenner previously represented Suge in a robbery case back in the 1990s and got him probation; and in a wrongful death case in June of 2022, which ended in a mistrial.

"We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial," Kenner told reporters during a hearing in January. "We are very confident."

What Evidence Was Presented in Tory Lanez's Trial for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion?

Since the trial, all the evidence that was shown to the jurors has been made public including Tory's jail call to Kelsey Harris just hours after the shooting, X-rays of Megan's foot, jail photos, and Kelsey Harris' entire confession to police. Megan has remained mum on social media since the verdict was announced.

After the Trial

Tory Lanez was denied a new trial on May 9.

Tory Lanez's Attorney Initially Requested That Rapper Be Freed on Probation

On Aug. 2, Tory Lanez's defense attorneys filed a sentencing memo in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking the judge to release the embattled artist on probation, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff.

"I have Tory Lanez's sentencing memo for shooting Megan Thee Stallion," Cuniff tweeted. "It asks that he be released from jail to probation and a substance abuse program."

In the memo, "Lanez DOES NOT admit guilt: He says he's innocent and the case has too many problems for his 'lack of remorse' to be considered," the journalist continued.

"It's an interesting mix of 'I'm innocent, but assuming I'm guilty, it’s because my alcoholism is a mental disorder,'" Cuniff concluded.

Prosecutors in the case, however, suggested that Tory Lanez be sentenced to 13 years in prison for his crimes. Four years over the minimum sentence.

What Happens When Tory Lanez is Released From Prison?

Once his time is served, Tory Lanez could also face deportation because he is a citizen of Canada.

