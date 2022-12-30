Tory Lanez Alleged Jail Call to Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks

Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris has now leaked online.

Tonight (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique at Nite leaked audio of Tory Lanez's jail call to Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Harris, which took place after the shooting and Lanez had initially been taken into custody.

The call begins with Lanez asking Kelsey how the situation was at that point, to which she responded, "Megan's still in the hospital. I'm outside the hospital."

Tory then repeatedly asks what hospital Megan was being cared for at, and Harris appears to not want to answer as she dodges the question multiple times before telling him, "Cedar."

Lanez then begins apologizing for the situation, blaming his actions on being inebriated. "Bruh, I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fuckin' drunk that I ain't even know what the fuck was going on."

He continues: "I ain't even know what the fuck was goin' on, like, deadass. I ain't never do some shit like that. I just... so fuckin' drunk, n***a, I didn't even understand what the fuck was going on. Regardless, though, that's not gonna make anything right, and it's not gonna make my actions right. I'm just deeply sorry, bruh. I never even move like that. I never move like that at all."

Harris lets out a sigh before responding. "I don't know. There's a lot... There's a lot that happened, but..."

Lanez cuts her off. "A whole lot. I feel like... I feel crazy. But in the state... Like, what happened happened, I can't take it back but I'm just telling you I'm sorry. I think I was just too drunk. When I got to the house, I assure you, all the top n****s, they gave me like five shots off the door. I was outta there."

He later admits that he doesn't recall what the eventual argument that took place between Megan, Harris and himself was about. "I don't even remember what we was even arguing about."

Harris jumps in, "Yeah, I don't... I was already fucked up by the time you got there."

Lanez then randomly asks for a third time what hospital Megan is staying at.

Harris replies, stating that she already told him but then restating "Cedar Medical."

Lanez jumps topics again, asking Harris to contact his security so they can figure out how to bail him out of jail. She replies that there are mutually concerned parties involved that want him to get out of jail in hopes to stop the spread of the news. She mentions Megan's team is already working to quiet the situation.

Lanez adds that he doesn't think Megan will get any backlash from the situation and that it will all come back on him.

He then concludes the conversation by saying, "Regardless if I get out of here today or not bro, I just want to let y'all know I'm sorry. I'd never did that shit if I wasn't that drunk."

Listen to Tory Lanez's Leaked Jail Call to Megan Thee Stallion Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris

This story is being updated.