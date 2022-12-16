Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial

The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner.

"I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed," Megan said of the "Backin' It Up" rapper having to see her sexual history put on blast, according to People. "I can't even be happy… I don't want to talk to friends or family."

In her most somber moment on the stand, Megan said she wishes her life would have ended that night instead of having to endure being dragged in the public everyday.

"I don't want to live," she added. "I wish he had just shot and killed me if I had to go through this torture."

Pardison Fontaine called out Tory Lanez back in February following a wild back-and-forth between Meg and Tory on social media. The rapper-songwriter has been mostly mum on the situation since then.

The Tory Lanez trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion officially began with opening statements on Monday (Dec. 12). The last few days have featured the aforementioned testimony from Megan and also testimony from her former friend and personal assistant Kelsey Harris who was present the night of the shooting back on July 12, 2020. During opening statements, the prosecution said Harris would name Tory Lanez as the shooter. However, she has recanted on her previous statements multiple times and attempted to avoid answering other questions by invoking her Fifth Amendment right agains self-incrimination, despite receiving immunity from the prosecution. The strange plot twist has caused Megan's attorney Alex Spiro to claim Harris has been compromised via threat or bribe.

Other evidence seen by the jury includes text messages, police video of the group's detainment, phone recordings from Tory and X-ray's of bullet fragments in Megan's foot. The trial will continue into next week.