Pardison Fontaine Calls Out Tory Lanez, Tory Fires Back

Pardison Fontaine has now jumped into the wild back-and-forth between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

This afternoon (Feb. 23). Pardi fired off two tweets aimed directly at Lanez, appearing to threaten a physical altercation.

"@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about," he wrote in the first tweet.

"@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME," he later added.

Tory then aggressively fired back, saying that they had already met and Pardison never made any kind of movement.

This all follows the aforementioned back-and-forth between Megan and Tory earlier today stemming from a DJ Akademiks tweet he posted with fake news from a court hearing in the ongoing shooting case between Meg and Tory.

It all started earlier today when Megan put Akademiks on blast for posting an alleged false update on the trial.

"Court ain’t even started so why yall ready to start lying," she posted to her Instagram Story.

"Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE!" she continued in another post. "Yall tryna get retweet’s SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks Why are you lying? What did you gain?"

Tory then appeared to respond with a subliminal tweet, saying, "..... u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today ."

Meg continued going off in her Instagram Stories, addressing the entire situation. Then she posted a text message conversation between herself and Tory where Tory is seen apologizing to her following the alleged shooting.

“Lie yo way out of this … if you aint do shit what you was apologizing for?" she wrote in the caption. "THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHNE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK."

Tory then fired back with a vicious tweet, claiming he was only apologizing for sleeping with both Meg and her best friend at the same time. "Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends .... and I got caught ‍ ... that’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho ..."

Following today's chain of events, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro tells XXL: "This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man."

The next pre-trial hearing in the shooting case for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez is scheduled for April 5.