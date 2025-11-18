Tory Lanez Fined $20,000 After Storming Out of Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Deposition – Report

Tory Lanez has reportedly been fined $20,000 after he stormed out of a deposition in a defamation case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

On Monday (Nov. 17), Rolling Stone reported that Tory Lanez sat for a deposition on Nov. 14 in regards to Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. During the deposition, Tory reportedly stormed out of the room and apparently called Megan’s attorney several expletives while the conversation was underway.

He also refusing to answer the question of "how he came to learn of or met" Gramz, born Milagro Cooper. Before the deposition began, Tory allegedly asked what the consequence would be if he declined to answer questions. After he was informed he could be fined and held in contempt, he reportedly responded, "Whatever the fines are, I'll pay them. I'm a millionaire. I don't care."

Tory’s attorney, Crystal Morgan, reportedly failed to coach the rapper through the deposition and instruct him to answer questions properly. A judge found her in contempt as a result.

On Sunday (Nov. 16), U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid fined Tory $20,000 for obstruction in the case after many failed deposition attempts, Rolling Stone reports. His lawyer was reportedly ordered to pay $5,000 for failing to uphold professional standards.

Tory has been unsuccessfully deposed in prison for this lawsuit several times. Since April, he refused to answer questions and made the legal process difficult on three separate occasions.

Megan sued Milagro Gramz for defamation in 2024. The rapper accuses Milagro of falsely accusing her of committing the crime of perjury, of promoting a fake pornographic video of her, and of engaging in extreme and outrageous conduct by coordinating with Tory Lanez, who was convicted in 2023 of shooting Megan in 2020. He is currently serving 10 years in prison for the crime. Last week, Tory lost his effort to overturn his conviction in a California appellate court.

In addition to those allegations, Megan also accuses Milagro of working with Tory and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to orchestrate online harassment, including spreading fake rumors of Megan. As a result of these accusations, Megan has a five-year restraining order against Tory.

Milagro denies the allegations against her.