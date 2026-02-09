Tory Lanez Sends GloRilla’s Estranged Sister the $2,500 She Asked Glo For

Tory Lanez sends GloRilla's estranged sister the $2,500 that she asked Glo for.

On Feb. 6, Glo's sister, who goes by Scar Face, shared a post on Facebook revealing Tory's good deed. One screenshot shows a DM from the incarcerated rapper.

"If you're really f**ked up and really tripping about $2500...I'll send it to u gang," the message reads. "I kno how it feels to not sh*t while needing it..I hope god blesses u....lmk."

A second screenshot shows that the amount was later sent via Apple Pay.

"He didn’t want me to post this but ya boy heard about the situation all the way in jail," Scar Face captioned the post. "Tory Lanez thank you."

"And another thang Torylanez is the best artist of all time," she added in another post.

GloRilla's sister has been making headlines for calling out Glo on social media and claiming the Memphis rapper has abandoned their family and refuses to support them financially. Glo responded by sharing a screenshot of their mother thanking Glo for the support. Glo's cousin also reacted by countering Scar Face's claims.

On Feb. 5, Scar Face sat down for an interview with TMZ, where she again aired out her grievances.

"She got an obligation to share the wealth. We sat here and we struggled together," Scar Face told the celebrity news site. "Is them friends obligated? She doing everything for them."

When asked how much money she wanted from Glo, Scar Face responded with a flat rate of $2,500.

XXL has reached out to GloRilla's team for comment.

See GloRilla's Estranged Sister Reveal Tory Lanez Gave Her $2,500