Boosie BadAzz Weighs In on GloRilla’s Feud With Sister, Glo’s Sister Claps Back

After Boosie BadAzz's commentary on GloRilla's feud with her sister, Glo's sister claps back at Boosie.

On Wednesday (Feb. 11), GloRilla's older sister, Victoria Woods, also known as Scar Face Woods, hopped on Instagram Live and delivered some harsh words to Boosie BadAzz after he shared his thoughts on Victoria's feud with Glo in his Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb. 10).

In the video below, Victoria insulted Boosie by calling him "raccoon eyes" and slammed him for taking GloRilla's side in their family drama.

"'Cause basically you saying she ain't got no money so she ain't trying to give us some. You justifying her," she stated. "I don't give a f**k what y'all think about Boosie, this n**ga on Tubi movies so guess what? He fell off."

"It's always an old racoon-a*s, high-fade a*ss ni**as wanna come for me," she continued. "I don’t care about who f*ck with him."

Victoria also issued a warning to others to "quit mentioning" her name, adding that anyone who does should expect a comeback. She added that she already didn’t like Boosie for allegedly being "homophobic." Victoria also mentioned that she thought her and Boosie would get along well because they both have diabetes.

Boosie caught wind of Victoria's video and issued an apology to her on X. The Baton Rouge, La. rhymer made it clear that he wasn't taking sides and was only sharing his life advice.

"MY BAD BRORILLA #mydiabetictwin...I WAS JUST SPEAKING ON LIFE SITUATIONS ON HOW S**t REALLY BE N REAL LIFE [100 emoji] I GOT SIBLING PROBLEMS 2 SMH SHIT AINT SWEET OVER HERE N MY FAMILY TOO," he wrote.

All of this back and forth stems from Boosie sharing his thoughts on the family feud between GloRilla and Victoria, who he called BroRilla. In his IG video, which can be seen below, Boosie insisted that he wasn't taking sides but wanted to point out that rappers don't make a lot of money to financially support family members and siblings.

"I ain’t siding with GloRilla, I ain’t siding with BroRilla," he said. "But I do wanna say, people be thinking we have more money than we have. Every artist you think got $50 million ain't got $50 million. Every artist you think got $100 million don't got $100 million. If [we] give to everybody we gonna be broke."

GloRilla has since confirmed with her mom and dad that she has been providing financial support to them, and they have expressed their gratitude for her help.

