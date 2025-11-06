GloRilla Talks New Album Details, Her Shein Clothing Line and Never Counting Her Out

GloRilla has every reason to be beating her chest. Despite not dropping a project in 2025, the Memphis rapper earned eight platinum plaques, numerous awards and multiple brand deals this year. She's looking to shake things up again in 2026. A few days after the release of her new Shein clothing collection on Oct. 20, Big Glo chopped it up with XXL about her 2025 successes, upcoming album, 2026 plans, foray into fashion and more.

"The year itself was just a proud moment for me," she tells XXL. "Because they had tried to count me out the year before. So, the whole last year I just put my foot on the gas and I just had to show them that I'm not the one."

In the three years since the release of her breakout single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," GloRilla has established herself as one of them ones in the rap game on projects like 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great...EP, her first studio mixtape, 2024’s Ehhthang Ehhthang , her gold-certified debut album, Glorious, and a plethora of hit songs. She's showing no signs of slowing her roll or boxing herself in.

This past June, she won the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational Awards at the 2025 BET Awards for the track "Rain Down on Me." In July, she partnered with Checkers & Rallys for her own meal deal. Then she became the youngest female artist to receive Songwriter of the Year at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in August. Next year, her focus will be releasing her sophomore album.

"I have a lot of good mursic, but I want it to be perfected to where I want it," she says of her upcoming album, which she promises is dropping next year. "That's why I gave this year a rest...to get all the way in the mode." She gives a hint that the album title starts with the letter G.

Check out GloRilla's exclusive interview with XXL, where she talks about her new album, award-winning year, clothing collection, what to expect in 2026 and more below.

Watch GloRilla's Interview With XXL

